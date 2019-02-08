The Calhoun Primary and Elementary School Complex hosted its second annual STEM night, a family-friendly event that provides opportunities for students to engage with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
While the complex provides a weekly class for their students to regularly learn about STEM-related subjects, in 2018 the administration decided to have an after-hours event to invite families to see what their kids are learning about.
On Thursday night, in the complex’s commons and both cafeterias, students were bustling around with their siblings, parents and teachers, trying to participate in as many activities as they could within the two-hour time frame of the event.
But more than just a time for families to socialize and students to have fun together outside of school, this night was meant to involve parents in their child’s learning process.
“I think it’s important for parents to be involved so they have a better understanding of what it is that their students are learning about and are being asked to do,” said fifth-grade teacher Laura Long as she played paper football with third-grader Addison White.
Students were able to make their own slime, create towers out of note cards, make boats out of aluminum foil and creatively solve word puzzles, among other activities. Each station invited the entire family to participate, and even involved complex staff members and the specialized STEM committee, the team of teachers who facilitated the night.
And while this event might have been structured after the complex’s regular STEM class — which is weekly rotated with art, music, gym and project-based learning — CPES Assistant Principal Allison Eubanks said having the entire family involved makes a huge difference.
“Parents are the most important part of education, it’s truly a collaborative effort,” Eubanks said. “If we have the support of our parents and our students see their parents taking part in the learning process, education can happen.”
Eubanks also said that encouraging students to engage with the categories of STEM will better prepare them for the future, providing opportunities for future career paths.
“STEM is truly the foundation of all 21st century jobs, and we’re trying to prepare them for jobs that don’t even exist yet,” said the assistant principal. “If we can keep them on the cusp of developing technology and keep them interested in STEM, then that will be a lifelong skill for them.”
According to another teacher at the complex, STEM is incredibly important for students, specifically for girls.
“In the past it’s been a male dominated field, so it’s great to have more girls involved (in STEM),” said Leslie Kerns.
Kerns and Long, who both teach fifth-grade, said they don’t get much of a chance to teach STEM-related topics, as their focus points are science, history and language arts. And with state teaching standards, Kern said it’s hard to find time to expand beyond the basic subjects, but she is thankful for nights like Thursday, where she can see students pursue their interests in technology and engineering.
“Students and their parents need good learning experiences inside and outside of school,” said fourth-grade teacher Jennifer Holley, who was wearing the blue student-designed STEM shirt on Thursday along with the rest of the STEM teacher committee.
In between monitoring the different stations of the cafeterias, Holley laughed and said there are many more hands behind the scenes than just her, though she was one of the main staff members directing students and parents. She said she was encouraged to see students so engaged and excited to participate in STEM-related activities.
In the next few months, the CPES Complex plans to host a science fair, and based off the successful turnout of the STEM event, Eubanks hopes to see a plethora of students showing an interest in entering in the fair.