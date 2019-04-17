Editor’s Note:
This is part one of a series dedicated to the Gordon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year three finalists: Nikki Hampton, Jayme Crowley and Kelly Pendley.
“It just feels really, really great,” said Nikki Hampton, W.L. Swain’s STEAM teacher. “As a teacher you don’t get a lot of validation every day for what you’re doing. It’s nice to feel valued for what you do.”
At the end of March, Hampton was announced to be one of the three finalists for Gordon County Schools’ district-wide Teacher of the Year honor, along with Jayme Crowley, from Fairmount Elementary, and Kelly Pendley, from Red Bud Elementary School.
This year is Hampton’s second year at W.L. Swain, where she creates a space for students to explore subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Though the experimental STEAM program only started two years ago, it has captivated students and challenged their imagination, according to Principal Elizabeth Anderson.
“She puts the magic in math and science, with the garden and all the things she does with the kids, it’s just been great,” Anderson said of Hampton. “We don’t know what the job field will look like for our students, so we have to give them as many tools as we can to take with them, and I think she’s doing that.”
Anderson hopes that Hampton’s recognition as a finalist for the district’s Teacher of the Year would encourage the district to develop more STEAM programs. Even though there are already programs in the works, Anderson is biased toward Hampton’s, saying when the finalists were announced, she could not “have been more proud of an individual.”
“For someone who took a program for us that was basically nonexistent, she has just taken that program and run with it,” Anderson said.
Hampton, who has always been in the education sector, said she didn’t quite have an ordinary path, as she’s never been a homeroom teacher with a set class. She started as a music teacher at Fairmount Elementary, and then moved to Gordon Central High School to become the assistant band director.
After taking a bit of time off from teaching, Hampton returned to Gordon County Schools to teach ESOL. But when she started a conversation with Anderson about starting a STEAM program at W.L. Swain, Hampton continued her non-traditional educating experience by starting with a new opportunity.
As a teacher of a special class, Hampton gets to see the entire school throughout the week and allows students to take lessons from the classroom and put them into real terms. For example, a fond memory Hampton has was when her classes built pumpkin elevators with syringes when they were learning about hydraulics in their homeroom classes.
Students were allowed to come up with their own ideas, construct what they thought might work and even fail without fear of being graded. Anderson and Hampton specifically designed the class to have no official grades, to encourage student creativity and to promote failure as not a negative, but an opportunity to learn.
When Hampton started the program, she noticed students would shut down when one of their ideas didn’t work, but now she’s seen them adapt, learn from their mistakes and move forward.
During an explanation of how her students were currently working on making chrysalis holders for butterflies and crafting robotic Jeeps that to transport battle equipment (while learning about World War II), Hampton said giving the students a choice in how to tackle their projects is key.
“When we do our brainstorming for our projects, everybody’s idea is valid, until we go, well maybe Velcroing cats to the ceiling was not a great idea,” Hampton said, laughing. “But they have the freedom to throw those ideas out there.”
Hampton, though admitting she has had a different experience than most teachers, wouldn’t want it any other way, saying she has the best job in the whole county.
“It’s an adventure in our room for sure,” Hampton said. “I’m just thrilled everyone sees the value in (the program). That really means a lot.”
Hampton holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Education, a Master’s of Education in ESOL, is a certified sign language interpreter and holds endorsements in early childhood education, ESOL and gifted education. She is also known for her work as the president and founder of the Coulter Hampton Foundation.
The 2019-2020 Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year will be named at a banquet held in honor of the three finalists on April 30.