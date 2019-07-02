A Georgia State Patrol Trooper who lives in Adairsville wants to make sure that area residents know he was not arrested last month on drug and weapon charges.
Rodney Curtis, a trooper who works with the GSP's specialized collision reconstruction team, said he has received several calls, including one from a superior, after a different Rodney Curtis who also lives in Adairsville was arrested on June 14 on charges related to weapons and drugs.
Trooper Curtis said he has no relation to the other individual.