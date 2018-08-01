August 1, 2018 – State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking middle and high school students to serve on his 2018-2019 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools. Members will also engage in community service projects to benefit Georgia students and schools.
Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public middle or high school for the 2018-19 school year:
- Send applications by September 1, 2018 at 5 p.m. to students@doe.k12.ga.us. Late applications will not be accepted.
- Selected students will be contacted via email. All students can visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on September 10 at 10 a.m. to see whether they have been selected.
Middle school students will meet October 10, November 28, February 5, and May 13 in Atlanta.
High school students will meet October 11, November 29, February 6, and May 14 in Atlanta.
“Every day, I’m faced with choices that will directly affect Georgia’s kids,” State School Superintendent Woods said. “Because of the students who serve on this council, I’m better able to make sound, informed decisions. I deeply value their input and involvement.”