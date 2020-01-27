Caldwell speaks to Calhoun Rotary Club

District 20 Georgia State Rep. Michael Caldwell, R-Woodstock, spoke to the Calhoun Rotary on last week. Caldwell was invited by Program Chair the Rev. Ed Archer, who also happens to be his father-in-law. Scope Denmon, incoming president, presided over the meeting. The first Interact Club guests of the year to visit the club were seniors from Sonoraville High School, Hai My Ngo, club secretary, and Itzel Taboada.

 Contributed

District 20 Georgia State Rep. Michael Caldwell, R-Woodstock, spoke to the Calhoun Rotary on last week. Caldwell was invited by Program Chair the Rev. Ed Archer, who also happens to be his father-in-law. Scope Denmon, incoming president, presided over the meeting. The first Interact Club guests of the year to visit the club were seniors from Sonoraville High School, Hai My Ngo, club secretary, and Itzel Taboada.

Recommended for you