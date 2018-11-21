Throughout the memorial service for State Rep. John Meadows on Saturday, those who gathered to celebrate his life at First Baptist Church in Calhoun mused over the positive impact Meadows had on locals, friends and the Gordon County community. The resounding theme of how much he had done for his city, county and state was overwhelming, said family pastor John Barber.
The Calhoun Republican died last week after battling stomach cancer. Meadows, who had served as the mayor of Calhoun for 13 years and a member of the Calhoun City Council for three years, had just been re-elected to another term in the House a week before his death.
“It is a sad day for Gordon County, the city of Calhoun and the state of Georgia to lose someone as devoted as John Meadows was,” said Alan Theriault, a friend of Meadows. “I thought the world of John. He is going to be irreplaceable.”
Theriault said the first person he met when he started working as the Gordon County administrator in 1993 was Meadows.
Speakers for the service included Barber and Bert Vaughn, pastors to the Meadows family who both knew him extremely well. Vaughn was their family pastor for almost 40 years before his recent retirement in 2011. In the years since, Barber has served as the pastor of First Baptist for the past six years, becoming quickly acquainted with the Meadows family.
Before first being elected to the Georgia House in 2004, Meadows attended West Georgia College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“From the board of education to city council to mayor to the Georgia House, he loved the political arena,” Vaughn said. “He was a patriot who loved our country, he served in the Marine Corps, and he loved his family.”
When “Johnny” was elected to public office, he started bringing more funding and projects to Gordon County in order to improve the community, according to Alvin Long, a friend of Meadows. Long was a Gordon County commissioner from 2000-2012 and overlapped with Meadows’ local career in Gordon County. Meadows was always available to listen to anyone who came to him, regardless of their problem or what they needed, Long said.
Meadows represented the residents of Gordon and Murray counties, and in addition to his significant role as chairman of the powerful rules committee, he also served on the governmental affairs, industry and labor, insurance, retirement, and game, fish, and parks committees.
His memorial service was attended by hundreds of family members and friends, which included Gov. Nathan Deal and Speaker of the House David Ralston.
County Commissioner Becky Hood said Gordon County had lost a true public servant and advocate for the area.
“He was a friend to Gordon County, he was family to Gordon County, and he had an infectious personality,” Hood said. “He’s done a lot for our community. We are surely feeling his loss today and will for years to come.”
“He is going to be tremendously missed, not only on a local basis, but on a state basis as well,” said Bud Owens, also a commissioner on the Gordon County board. Owens agreed with Hood that Meadows was an extraordinary citizen and a humble servant to Gordon County and Northwest Georgia.
Meadows died two months after turning 74. He is survived by his wife, Marie, his children B.J. and Missy, and his grandsons Will, Patrick and Max.