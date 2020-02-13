Playoffs? Playoffs! Playoffs.
It is that time of year. The regular season? Gone by the wayside. Region tournament? Done. All that is in the past. As Calhoun Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols put it, "you get to hang banners by what you do after Valentine's Day."
The journey to the ultimate prize has just begun for four of Gordon County's varsity basketball teams. Below, we give you a look at the first-round playoff matchups. One game can go a long way.
Lady Phoenix vs. Jackson County - Friday, Feb. 14 6 p.m.
Fresh off their second consecutive Region 6-AAA championship, the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix prep for a showdown with the Jackson County Lady Panthers, Region 8's No. 4 seed. The Furnace should be rocking Friday night as Maliyah Parks, Alexa Geary and the rest of the Lady Phoenix look to embark on another run toward a state title.
“It’s always nice to be able to play at home, we have good fans and our kids play well at home,” Lady Phoenix head coach Stephanie Caudell said after Monday's region championship game victory.
The Lady Panthers enter Friday's battle with a 7-21 record, including a 5-8 region mark. Jackson County has lost seven of its previous nine games.
Geary has often been a catalyst for the Lady Phoenix offense, providing a spark night after night to ignite the flame. Combine that with Parks' play in the paint and you've got a potent one-two punch. Throw in Abby Chambers, Brooke Jones and the rest of the Lady Phoenix squad and you've gone from a burning fire to a potentially scorching inferno.
The winner will receive a Sweet 16 showdown with either Brantley County or Jackson.
Lady Jackets at Morgan County - Friday, Feb. 14 6 p.m.
The Calhoun Lady Jackets, winners of eight of their previous 10, travel southeast for a battle with the Morgan County Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 55-37 loss to the Jefferson Lady Dragons in the Region 8-AAA championship.
After a 6-17 finish in 2018-19, the Lady Jackets steadily rebounded under newly-named Region 6-AAA Girls Coach of the Year, Jaime Echols.
So how does Calhoun leave Morgan County with a victory? Echols summed up the emphasis in practice in one word.
"Defense," Echols said. "We've got to play fundamental defense. If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance to win."
Offensively, who will stand out? It's difficult to say, as on any given night, a new player could step up. Last game against Coahulla Creek, Ashlyn Brzozoski, Anna George and Britiya Curtis all reached double figures.
Morgan County is 6-4 at home this season. The victor will get a second-round matchup with either Macon Central or Tatnall County.
Lady Warriors at Bremen - Friday, Feb. 14 6 p.m.
After back-to-back losses to close the Region 7-AA tournament, the Gordon Central Lady Warriors have a tough road ahead, as their first-round matchup presents a tilt with Region 5-AA champion, Bremen.
Bremen is coming off a 47-42 win over Lamar County in the Region 5 championship game and has won four straight.
To steal the momentum (and send some surging back into the blue, silver and white), Gordon Central junior Mercedes Coleman will need to be front and center, as the school's all-time leading scorer continues to add to her total. After achieving the feat earlier this year, Coleman stressed how her teammates help her become a better basketball player. Going on the road to a regional champion might be a daunting task, but don't underestimate the Lady Warriors. In a win-or-go-home game, anything can happen.
The winning team will set up a second-round contest with either Fitzgerald or Southwest.
Yellow Jackets at Franklin County - Saturday, Feb. 15 6 p.m.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets will make the 100-plus mile trip to Carnesville to battle the Franklin County Lions on Saturday. The Lions, coming off a 76-67 loss to Region 8-AAA champion Jefferson.
Two names in particular to keep your eye on for Calhoun: Gage Maffetone and Dylan Faulkner. Maffetone, a senior, has been the mainstay leader for the Jacket offense. In their most recent win over Adairsville in the consolation game, the senior starter scored 21 points. Simply put: when he gets buckets, Calhoun usually does well.
On the other hand, Faulkner is a relatively new face to the Calhoun lineup, but you'll want to keep an eye on his name, especially in the years to come. A freshman, Faulkner began the year on the junior varsity squad, but earned playing time on the varsity level. During the region tournament at North Murray High School, Faulkner earned his first start. In his last outing against Adairsville, he dropped 19 points, including 14 in the third quarter en route to the 10-point win.
During the 2019-20 season, the Lions went 11-1 at home.
Last season, Calhoun fell in the Sweet 16 to Cedar Grove 68-51. Despite a 15-14 record in 2019, Franklin County made it to the Class AAA quarterfinal stage of the state tournament, falling to Dawson County 60-58.
The winner of Saturday's clash will get either Rutland or Long County in the Sweet 16.