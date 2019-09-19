A Resaca man died last Friday after being pinned between a truck and a tractor-trailer that was being towed near the Connector 3 exit of I-75 in Dalton, a Georgia State Patrol sergeant said.
Johnny Steve Peeler, 50, was an employee of Phillips Towing and Recovery of Calhoun, according to Sgt. Darren Gleaton with the Georgia State Patrol. Witnesses said Peeler and another worker in a tow rig were pulling a disabled tractor-trailer into the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center near the exit at 234 Connector 3 S.W.
“During the process of towing the tractor-trailer, it seems Mr. Peeler realized that the trailer being towed would hit his service truck,” Gleaton said. “Witnesses said he ran to the pickup truck to move it and tried to get in, but he was struck by the tractor-trailer being towed. It is just a very peculiar crash and an awful thing to happen.”
Gleaton said the incident occurred around 11:30 in the morning.
According to Peeler’s obituary, he is survived by his wife Melissa Dalton Peeler and children Heather Bennett, Joshua Peeler and Josheph Peeler, all of Resaca.
Gleaton said no charges will be filed.