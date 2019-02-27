In his State of the City address last week, Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer presented the city’s history of strong education, healthcare services and economic success, as well as announcing the potential of the GBI setting up regional headquarters and a crime lab in Calhoun.
In review, during 2018 the city saw 500 new jobs enter the market, unemployment reach a record-breaking low of 3 percent and increase safety in city schools. Looking forward, the city plans to build a new police station on McDaniel Station Road and address the issue of dilapidated houses within city limits.
Economy
Palmer announced that the city has experienced an enlivened downtown area with the addition of new small businesses, events and family-friendly activities. He said the Downtown Development Authority has partnered with businesses and provided $40,000 in grants, supporting downtown developments and improvements. Unemployment in the city has lowered to 3 percent, which is lower than it’s been for almost 20 years.
The city has also contributed funds to the Chamber of Commerce’s convention to promote tourism, not just for the city but for the entirety of Gordon County, the mayor said.
Palmer also reported that the city had some of the lowest water, sewer and electric rates in the state, and one of the state’s lowest millage rates of 2.48 mills. He said for the average Georgian city the size of Calhoun, the millage rate hovers around 8.9 mills. One mill represents a tax liability of $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. Property is assessed at 40 percent of the fair market value.
To further specify, Palmer said the average property tax for a $200,000 house in Rome would be around $800 and it would be $500 in Dalton, yet in Calhoun, it would be around $200.
Community and public safety
Palmer reported that Calhoun City Schools is continuing to improve, saying their leadership in the community expands beyond the areas of academics, the arts and athletics. With the CCS graduation rate in the area of 98 percent, Palmer said education has been vital to the thriving and growth of the community.
The mayor also commented that the amount of quality health care services in the city is unlike that of other areas, and he’s been able to see it improve year after year.
And as far as public safety goes, Palmer announced that at the beginning of February, Calhoun was recognized as one of the top 30 safest cities to live in the state of Georgia by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The city was also able to put another resource officer in the schools, as well as partner with the FBI and GBI in the Safe Streets Program. In 2018, Calhoun police officers were able to remove 124 drivers charged with DUIs off the streets.
Past improvements to the Calhoun City Recreation Department have also allowed the department to participate in much more than athletics, and they have begun to host the STAR program, monthly events for children with special needs, summer camps and regular activities for seniors.
Future projects
Palmer also announced that during 2019, the city was likely to focus on bringing a GBI headquarters to Calhoun, working toward a new facility for the Calhoun Police Department and moving forward with taking down dilapidated houses.
Palmer mentioned a project that the late state Rep. John Meadows was working on, which consisted of the possibility of having a GBI headquarters and crime lab in Calhoun. Palmer, who’s reached out to District 11 Rep. Rick Jasperse, said the Georgia General Assembly is working with the city on this project, as well as with Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
According to Palmer, both the House and the Senate approved to allocate $75,000 toward this development. Palmer also reported that he had personally written to Gov. Brian Kemp to ask him for support for this project.
In addition, the city is looking to begin construction on a new CPD station this fall, and city officials will have to determine over the next few months how to get the additional $1.8 million needed for the project. City Administrator Eddie Peterson said there is already $1.8 million in SPLOST funds for the new station on McDaniel Station Road. But the total cost for the 14,000-square-foot building is $3.6 million, he added. And with the building expected to take 12 months, it will cost approximately $300,000 each month.
The design and engineering work for the station, which is set to be built on a 10-acre plot deeded to the city by the Development Authority, was finished in May 2018, Peterson said. A new station would allow the city to move the detective division out of a building at Tom B. David Airport, and create the needed additional space for the department.
The mayor also addressed the issue of dilapidated houses within city limits, saying the city was getting aggressive with those kinds of houses in the community. He said the city has already taken down several, and has scheduled six to come down in the next few weeks.
In summary, Palmer was very complimentary of the quality of life for Calhoun residents and the economic success of new businesses, commenting that two of the city’s main strengths are education and health services.
Palmer has been mayor of Calhoun since 1998, having served as a city councilman for five years preceding his mayoral election. Previously, he had served five years as a member of the Calhoun Board of Education. He was a pharmacist at his family pharmacy, Palmer Drug Company, for 34 years, and is now associated with Calhoun Drug Company. He leads the City Council, which consists of George Crowley, Ray Denmon, Al Edwards and Jackie Palazzollo.