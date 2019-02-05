UPDATE: With all 11 precincts completely reported, Matt Barton has won the state House District 5 special election runoff.
Barton took 55.03 percent of the vote to Jesse Vaughn's 44.97 percent. He finishes with 313 more votes than Vaughn.
Barton, a Republican who previously served on the Calhoun City Council and Calhoun Board of Education, will now join the current legislative session under the Gold Dome.
PREVIOUS UPDATE AT 8:05 p.m.: Now with 10 of 11 precincts completely reported, Matt Barton's lead over Jesse Vaughn has been extended.
Barton now has 55.14 percent of the vote to Vaughn's 44.86 percent. Vaughn is down 259 votes with just one precinct left to report.
PREVIOUS UPDATE AT 7:53 p.m.: As of 7:53 p.m., with four of 10 Gordon County precincts completely reported, Matt Barton now has the lead over Jesse Vaughn.
Barton has 52.08 percent of the vote to Vaughn's 47.92 percent. Barton jumped ahead of Vaughn after the single Murray County precinct reported followed by four Gordon County precincts.
Barton has received 826 votes to Vaughn's 760.
PREVIOUS UPDATE AT 7:40 p.m.: In the one Murray County precinct in state House District 5, voters gave Matt Barton 67.06 percent of the vote to Jesse Vaughn's 32.94 percent.
There were a total of 85 votes cast in the Murray County precinct for the special election runoff -- 78 on Election Day and seven during the early voting period last week.
With the Murray County results reported, Vaughn's lead over Barton has narrowed overall. Vaughn now has 51.90 percent to Barton's 48.10 percent.
Gordon County has only reported early voting totals.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Early voting results for the state House District 5 special election runoff have Jesse Vaughn with just over a 7 percent lead over Matt Barton.
A total of 994 people in Gordon County voted early for the runoff -- 532 votes for Vaughn to Barton's 462. Vaughn has 53.52 percent to Barton's 46.48 percent.
None of the 11 precincts have reported Election Day results as of 7:40 p.m.