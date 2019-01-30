Starr Mathews Insurance Agency continues support for UWGC

Starr Mathews Insurance Agency has been a dedicated contributor to the United Way of Gordon County. / Contributed

For the last 13 years and longer than anyone can remember, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency employees have supported United Way of Gordon County through payroll deduction and have maintained 100-percent participation in their giving to United Way.

Not only have the employees generously supported the annual campaign, this small business supports all the events sponsored by UWGC.  Starr Mathews Insurance Agency has supported the Unity Run for 25 years. They proudly display in the lobby of their office a United Way plaque that was given to all participating companies of the very first “Open Your Heart Unity Run” in 1994.  Starting in 1995 the Starr Mathews Agency received the plaque for the largest participation in the run as a small business and that support continued for many years with many more awards to show for their support.  

When a new event started for UWGC in 2012, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency was one of the first to sponsor Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars!  Not only did the company sponsor the  show,  they  also provided the first male dancer to win the coveted Judges Award for Best Dancer.  Barton Mathews along with partner Elsa Gonzalez amazed the audience and wowed the judges to take the first ever Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball. 

Not to be outdone, in 2015 Barton’s older brother, Robert, and Robert’s wife, Ruth, won the Judges Award for the second time by a Mathews.  Now, with the Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED involving high school students, the planning committee hopes that more Mathews’ children will be participating when they are in high school.

“This locally-owned business is a true community partner for not only United Way but many other worthwhile projects in the community.  United Way has been a tradition for the Mathews family that goes back three generations.  The first Mathews’ family member involved indirectly with UWGC was Bill Mathews, who was actively involved with the Community Chest that was the beginning of the current UWGC.  Mr. Mathews’ son, Jim, and  his wife Cathy, served on the board as officers,” said Vickie Spence, the executive director of United Way of Gordon County. Jim’s and Cathy’s son Robert severed on the board and was president in 2015.  If a Mathews was not on the board someone from the Starr Mathews Insurance Agency was a representative with Sam Curtis currently serving on the board.”

“More than the financial support is the quiet support that comes from the business providing volunteer activities at local agencies for their employees during the workday,” Spence continued. “From packing the food boxes at Christmas to preparing and serving meals at the Voluntary Action Center, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency is busy supporting those who need it.  Because of involvement with the agencies, the employees see firsthand how vital the agencies are and how important the funding is.”

Starr Mathews Insurance Agency is one of many businesses that support UWGC.  Below is a list of those businesses and others who are supporting the 2019 campaign.  The campaign will be ending in February so there is still time to make your contribution.   The dollars raised in Gordon County stay in Gordon County supporting the 18 United Way agencies that provide direct services to our community.  The UWGC Board of Directors wishes to thank all those listed below who have already contributed to United Way.  Your tax-deductible contribution may be mailed of P.O. Box 486 Calhoun, Ga. 30703 or on-line at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org   For more information call 706-602-5548 or drop by the Calhoun Depot.

Mathew and Parlo Carpet

AT&T Corporate Gift

Field Turf Employees Contribution

Kyle and Vivian Smith

First Bank of Calhoun Employees” Gifts

Debra Owens

Jeanette Mellinger

Gordon County Civic Club

Michael and Linda Barber

Shaw Employees’ Contributions

Shaw Corporate Gift

Gary and Lucia Eastham

Jerry and Mary Sterling

Kimm and Beverley Primmer

Kroger Employees Gifts

Ashley Goble

Charles and Vickie Spence

Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate, LLC

James Billy Green

Angela B. Green

Thomas and Gail Pierce

Patricia Stephens

Tera Lusk

Phyllis Purdy

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Harbin

Shaheen Carpet Mills

Starr Mathews Insurance Agency Employees’ Gifts 100%

Jerry and Teri Carroll

Jerry and Sally Poole

Russ and Lisa Edwards

Ed and Jane Weldon

Joe and Nelda Ragsdale

Engineered Floors Employees’ Gifts

Haley and Pam Stephens

Gordon County Realty

Fitness First of Calhoun

Betty Beamer

H&P Stephens Properties

Steve and Diane Robbins

Bert and Anne Vaughn

Harry Young

The Bobbye Harris Foundation, Inc.

Joan Sutherland

Mohawk Industries Employees’ Gifts

Mohawk Industries Foundation Corporate Gift

Bob and Carol Nance

Mike, Nash, and Robert Nance

Presley and Dean Hamilton

Carrie, Dan and girls, Tanna, Cara, and Grace Key

Erin and Al Hill III, Al IV, Nance, and Caroline Hill

Dennis and Sharon Alexander

UPS Employee Gifts

Ronnie and Margie King

Mannington Corporate Gift

Carol Inman

Dr. and Mrs. Phil Gray

Oothcalooga-RPTC-GK, LLC

Ginger King

AYCO Charitable Foundation The Ganley Family Fund

Synovus Employee Gifts

Bradley and Macie Goff

Synovus Corporate Gift

The Dixie Group Foundation, Inc.

Patsy Craig

David McLeod

Steve and Lynn Meade

Dr and Mrs. Will Theus

Gordon County Government Employees’ Gift

Shawn and Kim Brown

Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate

Gordon County Schools Employees’ Gift

Voluntary Action Center Employees’ Gift

Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County Employees’ Gift

Dr. and Mrs. Craig Box

Michael’s Carpet

Mannington Employees’ Gift

George Chambers Resource Center Employees’ Gift

Engineered Floors Corporate Gift

M & S Logistics Employees’ Gift

Apache Mills Employees’ Gift

George Chambers Resource Center

Drs. Thomas and Susan Dyars

Dr. and Mrs. Norman Garner

City of Calhoun Employees’ Gift

Bentley Dye Services Employees’ Gift

Bentley Dye Corporate Services Gift

City of Calhoun Employees’ Gift

Fox systems Employees’ Gift

Gordon County 4-H Members’ Gift

Gordon County Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament

Calhoun City Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament