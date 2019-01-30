Starr Mathews Insurance Agency continues support for UWGC

For the last 13 years and longer than anyone can remember, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency employees have supported United Way of Gordon County through payroll deduction and have maintained 100-percent participation in their giving to United Way.
Not only have the employees generously supported the annual campaign, this small business supports all the events sponsored by UWGC. Starr Mathews Insurance Agency has supported the Unity Run for 25 years. They proudly display in the lobby of their office a United Way plaque that was given to all participating companies of the very first “Open Your Heart Unity Run” in 1994. Starting in 1995 the Starr Mathews Agency received the plaque for the largest participation in the run as a small business and that support continued for many years with many more awards to show for their support.
When a new event started for UWGC in 2012, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency was one of the first to sponsor Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars! Not only did the company sponsor the show, they also provided the first male dancer to win the coveted Judges Award for Best Dancer. Barton Mathews along with partner Elsa Gonzalez amazed the audience and wowed the judges to take the first ever Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball.
Not to be outdone, in 2015 Barton’s older brother, Robert, and Robert’s wife, Ruth, won the Judges Award for the second time by a Mathews. Now, with the Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED involving high school students, the planning committee hopes that more Mathews’ children will be participating when they are in high school.
“This locally-owned business is a true community partner for not only United Way but many other worthwhile projects in the community. United Way has been a tradition for the Mathews family that goes back three generations. The first Mathews’ family member involved indirectly with UWGC was Bill Mathews, who was actively involved with the Community Chest that was the beginning of the current UWGC. Mr. Mathews’ son, Jim, and his wife Cathy, served on the board as officers,” said Vickie Spence, the executive director of United Way of Gordon County. Jim’s and Cathy’s son Robert severed on the board and was president in 2015. If a Mathews was not on the board someone from the Starr Mathews Insurance Agency was a representative with Sam Curtis currently serving on the board.”
“More than the financial support is the quiet support that comes from the business providing volunteer activities at local agencies for their employees during the workday,” Spence continued. “From packing the food boxes at Christmas to preparing and serving meals at the Voluntary Action Center, Starr Mathews Insurance Agency is busy supporting those who need it. Because of involvement with the agencies, the employees see firsthand how vital the agencies are and how important the funding is.”
Starr Mathews Insurance Agency is one of many businesses that support UWGC. Below is a list of those businesses and others who are supporting the 2019 campaign. The campaign will be ending in February so there is still time to make your contribution. The dollars raised in Gordon County stay in Gordon County supporting the 18 United Way agencies that provide direct services to our community. The UWGC Board of Directors wishes to thank all those listed below who have already contributed to United Way. Your tax-deductible contribution may be mailed of P.O. Box 486 Calhoun, Ga. 30703 or on-line at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org For more information call 706-602-5548 or drop by the Calhoun Depot.
Mathew and Parlo Carpet
AT&T Corporate Gift
Field Turf Employees Contribution
Kyle and Vivian Smith
First Bank of Calhoun Employees” Gifts
Debra Owens
Jeanette Mellinger
Gordon County Civic Club
Michael and Linda Barber
Shaw Employees’ Contributions
Shaw Corporate Gift
Gary and Lucia Eastham
Jerry and Mary Sterling
Kimm and Beverley Primmer
Kroger Employees Gifts
Ashley Goble
Charles and Vickie Spence
Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate, LLC
James Billy Green
Angela B. Green
Thomas and Gail Pierce
Patricia Stephens
Tera Lusk
Phyllis Purdy
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Harbin
Shaheen Carpet Mills
Starr Mathews Insurance Agency Employees’ Gifts 100%
Jerry and Teri Carroll
Jerry and Sally Poole
Russ and Lisa Edwards
Ed and Jane Weldon
Joe and Nelda Ragsdale
Engineered Floors Employees’ Gifts
Haley and Pam Stephens
Gordon County Realty
Fitness First of Calhoun
Betty Beamer
H&P Stephens Properties
Steve and Diane Robbins
Bert and Anne Vaughn
Harry Young
The Bobbye Harris Foundation, Inc.
Joan Sutherland
Mohawk Industries Employees’ Gifts
Mohawk Industries Foundation Corporate Gift
Bob and Carol Nance
Mike, Nash, and Robert Nance
Presley and Dean Hamilton
Carrie, Dan and girls, Tanna, Cara, and Grace Key
Erin and Al Hill III, Al IV, Nance, and Caroline Hill
Dennis and Sharon Alexander
UPS Employee Gifts
Ronnie and Margie King
Mannington Corporate Gift
Carol Inman
Dr. and Mrs. Phil Gray
Oothcalooga-RPTC-GK, LLC
Ginger King
AYCO Charitable Foundation The Ganley Family Fund
Synovus Employee Gifts
Bradley and Macie Goff
Synovus Corporate Gift
The Dixie Group Foundation, Inc.
Patsy Craig
David McLeod
Steve and Lynn Meade
Dr and Mrs. Will Theus
Gordon County Government Employees’ Gift
Shawn and Kim Brown
Rebecca Brown and Associates Real Estate
Gordon County Schools Employees’ Gift
Voluntary Action Center Employees’ Gift
Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County Employees’ Gift
Dr. and Mrs. Craig Box
Michael’s Carpet
Mannington Employees’ Gift
George Chambers Resource Center Employees’ Gift
Engineered Floors Corporate Gift
M & S Logistics Employees’ Gift
Apache Mills Employees’ Gift
George Chambers Resource Center
Drs. Thomas and Susan Dyars
Dr. and Mrs. Norman Garner
City of Calhoun Employees’ Gift
Bentley Dye Services Employees’ Gift
Bentley Dye Corporate Services Gift
City of Calhoun Employees’ Gift
Fox systems Employees’ Gift
Gordon County 4-H Members’ Gift
Gordon County Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament
Calhoun City Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament