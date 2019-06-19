Every year for the past 20 or so years, Gordon County has hosted a Star-Spangled Celebration – and this year is no different. The 2019 Celebration will be held July 4 at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds.
Bud Owens, who serves the county on the Board of Commissioners and also the executive director for Floyd Medical Center EMS, started the event years ago for the community to celebrate Independence Day together. The celebration started off its first year with entertainment and a firework show, and now has grown to be more popular than Owens originally expected.
“It has grown into the largest single-day event in Gordon County annually, with the exception of the Christmas parade,” Owens said. “We normally pack thousands into the fairgrounds for the event.”
Owens said there will be live music performed at the event starting at 6 p.m., including Gordon County-based band Babes Bayou, Nashville artist Jess Kellie Adams and musician Tommy Ray Gurley, who specializes in performing 1950s-style songs. Other performers will be present, including other musicians, magicians and dance teams.
Food vendors will be setting up shop for the evening festivities, inflatables and games will be available and there will be fun activities for the entire family, Owens said.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. There will also be a laser light show before the fireworks, a new addition to the celebration which is sponsored by Santek Waste Services.
The primary sponsor of the event is Mohawk, who gives the largest amount to the event planners and keeps the celebration free and available to the entire community. Owens said Mohawk has been a key sponsor since the inception of the event.
“We are excited to be able to provide (the celebration) again thanks to sponsors who keep it a free event,” Owens said. “We really try to pack a lot into the short time and keep it fun.”
Admission to the Star-Spangled Celebration is free, and locals are invited to bring lawn chairs, families and friends to celebrate the Fourth of July with the entire community.