Stanley named Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia

Statewide scholarship program awarded $8350 in cash scholarships to participants
For the second year in a row, a Gordon County contestant has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia.
On July 21, 2018, Savannah Stanley, of Rydal, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia for the Class o 2019 and awarded $4400 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held at the Marietta Performing Arts Center in Marietta.
Stanley was one of 15 rising high school seniors from across Georgia who participated seeking to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia for 2019. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent), and Self-Expression (15 percent).
Throughout the next year, Stanley will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
Stanley is the daughter of Tracy and Debra Stanley and is a senior at Sonoraville High School.
The 62nd National Finals will take place on June 28, 29 and 30, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Stanley will travel to Mobile, along with 51 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019 and for additional cash scholarships. Indiana’s Aaryan Morrison, who is attending Harvard University, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2018.
About Distinguished Young Women
Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 61 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 765,000 young women. Distinguished Young Women provided more than $108 million in cash scholarships and over $1 billion in college granted scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state and national level. Previously known as America’s Junior Miss, the program announced its new name in June 2010.
The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Evonik, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Media Group, Regions Financial Corporation and Jostens.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, visit www.DistinguishedYW.org. Find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.