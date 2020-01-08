Though Led Zeppelin effectively ended as a band in 1980 with the death of drummer John Bonham, fans of the English rock group are invited to the GEM Theater on Saturday, Jan. 18, to hear their tunes reawakened by tribute band Stairway to Zeppelin. The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Comprised of four seasoned Nashville musicians, Stairway to Zeppelin has performed music for thousands of fans over the years.
Lead singer Jonathan Johnson was previously the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Patchwork Medic, American Generals and This Is Human. His compositions and arrangements have appeared in short films and on many EPs and albums. As a former U.S. Army bandsman, Johnson has also performed worldwide as a singer, guitarist and trumpet player. He graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelors degree in music performance and composition. He received a masters in commercial composition and arranging from Belmont University.
Paul O’Connor, lead guitarist and vocalist, has performed on tour with Heart, REO Speedwagon, Pegasus, Johnny O, Richard Marx and Fee Waybill, among others. He signed with Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, California, where some of rock’s most iconic musicians got their start. Since, he has produced sessions with members of Autograph, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flats, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Natalie Hemby, and Kelly Coffey. O’Connor’s songwriting credits include tunes for Little River Band, Maiden Dixie, feature films and television. He graduated from Central Washington University with a bachelors degree in music and theater.
Bass player and vocalist Eric Swanson is an award-winning film composer and conductor whose music appears on Netflix, A&E, MTV, Discovery and more. His video game music credits include Metal Warriors and Skeleton Warriors, and he has appeared on stage with members of Vanilla Fudge, Quiet Riot, King Cobra and others. Swanson is a graduate of the Berklee School of Music and UCLA’s Film Scoring and Audio Engineering programs.
Drummer Jeff Seitz claims he “sold his soul to rock ‘n’ roll” in high school, where he formed a band called Godspeed and performed hits by Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Led Zeppelin and others. After a decade, he went on tour with legendary bluesman Long John Baldry and later served as drum tech for Police drummer Stewart Copeland. He spent the next three decades collaborating with Copeland, producing and recording his television and film scores. Seitz has also produced and performed in studio with Sting, Animal Logic and Law of Cycles. He graduated from the Julliard School of Music and played with both the Greenwich Philharmonic and the New Jersey Symphony.
GEM Theater Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said she expects guests to be impressed by the concert, which is being billed as a “music and show experience.” About 300 people are expected to attend, but she said numbers could be even higher.
“We, several years ago, did a few tribute shows and found out that the community really likes those shows. There’s a niche in our local market for this and people really do get tickets really quickly,” Brazell said. “As far as what people can expect, they do some of the most popular Zeppelin songs. If you love Led Zeppelin, this is a night you’ll really love.”
O’Connor agreed. According to him, the group will perform a “to-the-note” show with performances that will remind the audience what they enjoyed about Zeppelin in the first place.
“We will transport fans to the late ’60s, early ’70s, those times when they were on their first date having their first kiss or sitting in their room hearing one of the album’s for the first time,” he said. “It seems like the Led Zeppelin music continues to cross generations, and so we are appealing to that. We will leave the fans very much satisfied.”
Tickets to the concert begin at $30 and can be purchased online through the GEM website.