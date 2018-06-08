St. Timothy’s says goodbye to its good shepherd

Sunday, June 10 marks the end of an era as Louis Tonsmeire conducts his final service after 24 years as Vicar and Rector of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Calhoun. He was named as Vicar of St. Timothy’s in May 1994, an initial six-month appointment that was to be renewed repeatedly as the church grew under his stewardship. Since 1996 he has served as Rector of St. Timothy’s.
His retirement closes a 60-year career of service to the Episcopal Church. Born in Mobile, Ala. in 1933, he attended church from the age of five and recognized his calling to the priesthood while in his teens. He received his BA from Spring Hill College in Mobile and was awarded the degree of Master of Divinity by the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn.
Following his ordination in 1957, the Reverend Tonsmeire’s first assignments were in Birmingham. His term as pastor of a blue-collar congregation awakened a commitment to social justice that was to serve him well when in 1960 he was assigned as pastor of three small churches in Silicauga, Ala.
As the civil rights movement gained momentum and met resistance, Louis Tonsmeire left no doubt as to his allegiance. In a time of beatings, burnings and kneel-ins, he challenged the status quo and upheld the church’s role in bringing people of different races and views together to reject violence and find common purpose. As Vietnam, too, became a divisive issue, even within his own congregation, he successfully urged conversation over confrontation.
In 1965, his next move took the Reverend Tonsmeire to Cartersville, as Rector of the Church of the Ascension. Beyond pastoral duties, he engaged in a host of community activities, from revitalizing the Red Cross blood-donation program to serving on the Cartersville School Board for eight years.
Between 1981 and 1994, he was assigned as rector of churches in east Cobb County and Chattanooga before returning to settle in Cartersville. When the opportunity to serve arose 35 miles up I-75 at St. Timothy’s, he embraced the commute and set to work. He has created an indelible impression on both his church and the city where he lives.
On arriving he was greeted by a congregation of around 50. The Reverend Tonsmeire — fondly known as Father Louis — leaves with church membership at more than 100, spanning generations, classes and races. Programs and classes have been added and community outreach expanded. It is a measure of his success that this growth has occurred without diluting the close-knit spirit that has always characterized the St. Timothy’s church family.
When Fr. Louis’ retirement was announced, members of his congregation were quick to express their gratitude and affection. “He believes in caring for everybody,” said one of the many to tell of his unfailing kindness and compassion. Early members praised his energy and sense of purpose in moving the church forward. “His leadership has been invaluable to St. Timothy’s. Louis is an excellent example of a servant-leader,” one of them said. Another summed up the relationship between pastor and parish as follows: “Louis Tonsmeire’s passion was to be a good shepherd. At St. Timothy’s he found his flock.”
Fr. Louis is the first of many to give credit to Sally, his wife of 60 years, for the part she has played in his long ministry. “Thanks to Sally, I have had an easy job,” he says, acknowledging her tireless support and shared enthusiasm for his causes. “She is so positive and so involved in all the things the church wants to do in the community,” a church member commented. Sally is characteristically modest about her contribution. “I’ve always tried hard to encourage Louis,” she says. “I’m there to listen and I make him laugh.” Individually and as a team, Louis and Sally will be a tough act to follow. “They are the anchor of the church and have been for so many years,” a longstanding parishioner put it.
The Tonsmeires are held in similar esteem in Cartersville, where Louis stepped down earlier this year after completing four consecutive four-year terms on the city council. When Calvin Cooley joined the council, he recalls that “Louis reached out and made me feel at ease.” Cooley says of his former colleague and continuing friend, “What I admire most is that he is a keen observer and an outstanding listener, and he is unbiased.”
John S. Newman, a former bank president in Cartersville, has been a Tonsmeire fan since assisting Fr. Louis at the Church of the Ascension in the 1960s. Noting his friend’s boundless appetite for doing good, he says, “Louis is the Energizer Bunny personified. He is the nearest thing to a servant-saint that I have ever met.”
Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer has designated Sunday, June 10, 2018 as Father Louis and Sally Tonsmeire Day in Calhoun, signing a proclamation signifying the special day of honor and recognition.
While his days as church leader and council member have come to an end, Fr. Louis has no intention of putting his feet up. He will continue working to improve access to healthcare, education and social justice. He remains on the board of the Tonsmeire Community Clinic, a health program for low-income families in Bartow County, and as member of the Cartersville/Bartow Diversity Forum, which he helped found. Sally hopes they will both have more time for reading. That remains to be seen.
For sure, the Reverend Louis Tonsmeire will be sorely missed and difficult to replace at St. Timothy’s. But he will remain close at hand and readily accessible to those who have come to enjoy his company and value his counsel, and his spirit of love and compassion will be an enduring presence.