1st annual Gordon County 4-H Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest to be held June 11 - 15

First Annual Gordon County 4-H Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest to be held June 11-15
Gordon County 4-H is hosting the first annual Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center and Livestock Pavilion the week of June 11-15. The Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest is the first of its kind in the state of Georgia, and Gordon County 4-H is proud to be able to bring it to the youth in the area. Educational topics covered in this event include:
• Breed Identification
• General Livestock Equipment Identification
• Retail Meat Identification
• Quality Assurance such as vaccination protocol and proper livestock handling techniques
• Livestock Feeds and Feeding
• Hay Judging
• Wool Judging
This event is geared towards youth that are interested in a career in livestock production in any one of multiple species, including cattle, swine, sheep, or goats. The camp and contest is open to all rising 4th-12th graders and 2018 high school graduates across the state. Monday through Thursday, June 11-14, will be the camp portion of the event, where youth will receive hands-on training and experience with each of the topics listed and participate in mock contests each day to test their knowledge and skill level. On Friday, June 15, the contest portion of the event will allow the youth to compete individually and as a team.
Gordon County 4-H’s goal in putting on such an event is to allow youth to familiarize themselves with the knowledge and practice of making decisions about livestock operations, ultimately giving every participant the ability to make their own choices within their own operation, and thus cementing the actuality of them owning their own operation in the future.
The camp and contest will be an interactive learning experience and a chance to meet new people from across the state and will enhance youth’s knowledge of the livestock industry. Registration fee is $50 for the camp and the contest, and includes lunch and supper each day, a camp t-shirt, and a printed and electronic manual of all the information presented at the camp. Pre-registration is required to attend. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 and ask for details about the First Annual Livestock Skillathon Camp and Contest.