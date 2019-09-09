Crews were on the scene of a gas leak that caused the evacuation of the Spring Valley Apartment buildings, located at 101 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun Fire Department Deputy Chief Terry Mills said Monday morning.
The gas line had been shut off and first responders were cleaning up their gear by 12:45 p.m.
The leak was caused by contractors who hit a gas line, Mills said. When asked, he said he did not know the name of the contractors as he was still working an industrial fire that broke out on Nance Road late Sunday evening.
Kendal Castillo, a resident who lives on Spring Valley Drive near the complex, said he saw a construction crew digging a hole in the area. He thought nothing of it until he began to smell gas from his home.
"I live across from the apartments and walked over to see what was happening," Castillo said. "It smelled a lot. I was in my house and could smell the gas. It smells like it was a big leak, but I don't know. They evacuated the building where the gas leak was."
