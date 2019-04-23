Spring is in the air. The weather is warming up, the pollen is aggravating our allergies (again), and spring football practice has arrived for one of Gordon County’s high schools.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets begin spring football practice today (Wednesday, April 24), and will continue through this Friday. Next week, the Yellow Jackets will hold practice from Monday-Thursday. The Jackets spring football practice will culminate in the Black and Gold scrimmage, set for Tuesday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Sonoraville spring football practice commences on Wednesday, May 1. The Phoenix will meet the following day, then practice for the next two weeks from Monday-Thursday (with the exception of Wednesday, May 15). Sonoraville spring football concludes with its spring game versus the Coosa Eagles on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central spring football practice starts on Monday, May 6 and will continue through Friday, May 17. The Warriors’ spring football game will take place on Friday, May 17 at Ratner Stadium, when Gordon Central faces Adairsville and Lafayette. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.