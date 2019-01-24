The annual Elks Hoop Shoot, one the area’s best youth basketball traditions, is scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Calhoun Recreation Department.
The free-throw shooting completion is open to children ages 8-13, and there will be separate boys and girls divisions. The eight and nine year old division will begin at 2:00 p.m., with the 10 and 11 year olds starting at 3:00 p.m. and the 12 and 13 year olds beginning at 4:00 p.m. Please arrive at least 30 minutes early to register.
There is no charge to compete. Each competitor will receive a free t-shirt, until they run out. The cutoff birthday for each age group is April 1, 2019. Trophies will be given out to first, second and third place finishers.
The champions will advance to the district competition in Cartersville on Feb. 9. Winners from that round will enter the state competition held in Covington.
Please contact Chuck Ruth with any questions at 770-548-5620.