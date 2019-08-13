The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix volleyball team went 2-2 at Adairsville’s “Welcome to the Jungle” tournament on Saturday. The Phoenix captured wins over Pickens County (25-14, 13-25, 15-5) and North Murray (20-25, 25-10, 15-10), but dropped a match to Fannin County (14-25, 25-19, 11-15), and were swept by Cass High School (21-25, 17-25).
“We definitely have to work on playing a more consistent brand of ball,” Phoenix head coach Trace Vaughn said in an emailed statement. “We show signs of being a cohesive, fluid unit playing a high level of volleyball, but then suddenly fall into extended periods where we seem incapable of doing anything right. I definitely saw things that make me excited about the season. We just have to get back to work and close the gap between our split personalities, so we can play more Sonoraville-like volleyball.”
Junior Raleigh Hooper led the way for Sonoraville with 37 assists, 19 kills, 14 aces, and five blocks. Freshman Alley Cole recorded 25 kills, eight blocks, and four aces.