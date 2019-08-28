This Friday night, two Gordon County varsity football teams are in action.
The Sonoraville Phoenix (0-0), with a bye in Week 1, begin their 2019 season Friday night at Model. The Blue Devils lost their home opener last Friday night to Lafayette, 18-16. Kickoff at Model is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Gordon Central Warriors (0-1) look to get into the win column for the first time in 2019 as they travel to Dalton to face the Christian Heritage Lions. Last week, the Lions kicked off their season with a 27-6 road victory at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville. Friday night's tilt is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Last Friday, Gordon Central lost its home opener to the Haralson County Rebels, 28-10. The Warriors' defense struggled to stop Haralson County's rushing attack, which gained 306 yards and scored all four of the team's touchdowns. Gordon Central quarterback Nelson Gravitt recorded the Warriors' only touchdown on the evening.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets have a bye this week and return to action next Friday, Sept. 6, with their home opener against the Therrell Panthers. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.