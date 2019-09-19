Barrios named 3A runner of the week

Calhoun's Felipe Barrios at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

 Courtesy of Justin Lindsey

Following a strong performance at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede last Saturday, Sept. 14, Felipe Barrios was name the boys 3A runner of the week by GA Milesplit (ga.milesplit.com). Barrios completed the course with a time of 16:57, placing 5th overall against a field of schools ranging in size from 3A-7A.

