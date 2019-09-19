Following a strong performance at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede last Saturday, Sept. 14, Felipe Barrios was name the boys 3A runner of the week by GA Milesplit (ga.milesplit.com). Barrios completed the course with a time of 16:57, placing 5th overall against a field of schools ranging in size from 3A-7A.
CROSS COUNTRY|CALHOUN
Varsity Cross Country: Barrios named 3A runner of the week
MBaron
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- GCSO reports: Man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before
- 4 charged in meth sting
- UPDATE: Clean Sweep fire under investigation after second flareup
- Neaton forced to reinstate employee wrongfully terminated
- Crushed Tomato Pizzeria adds a new flavor to LaFayette
- Neaton forced to reinstate employee wrongfully terminated
- Rome prepares for small-cell wireless rollout expected to hit Georgia in waves
- Police: Multi-county drug investigation seizes 4 pounds of meth, reported gang members arrested
- Man accused of shooting death on Cliffview Drive turns himself in
- Bekaert planning jobs reduction that could result in the loss of more than 50 jobs