After a big offensive output in their lopsided victory against Murray County last week, the Sonoraville Phoenix hosted the Ringgold Tigers, who had just come off a shellacking at the hands of Calhoun. The game was a hard-fought defensive battle for three quarters, but the visiting Tigers ran away with it in the fourth quarter and defeated Sonoraville 28-7.
The first quarter featured both defenses coming to play, but the offenses not so much. Both teams traded punts (except for one Ringgold turnover on downs) for the entire first quarter, and the game was scoreless up until 7:36 left in the first half. Ringgold’s (2-4, 1-2) Andre Tarver intercepted a pass from Sonoraville (2-3, 1-2) quarterback Cole Godfrey at the Sonoraville 11-yard line. A few plays later, Ringgold quarterback Cole Kibler kept it himself and rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.
However, Sonoraville’s offense came alive and scored on their very next drive, as the Phoenix marched down the field and scored via a 7-yard touchdown run by Tre Williams. Ringgold’s offense took the ball on their next drive deep into Sonoraville territory, but the Phoenix defense stood strong although they were helped by two offensive pass interference penalties near the goal line. Thanks to the penalties, the Tigers had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was missed. The first half ended with the score remaining 7-7.
The Ringgold defense made another huge play to open the second half, as the Tigers’ Brayden Broom jumped his route and picked off a Sonoraville pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. The rest of the game was a back-and-forth defensive struggle that saw neither team score until late in the fourth quarter. Ringgold was the closest early in the final period when they again missed a long field goal.
After another interception by Sonoraville, the visitors drove down the field and scored their third touchdown of the game with 3:20 remaining. Dalton Green took a handoff and scampered three yards for the score. On the ensuing Phoenix drive, the home team turned the ball over once again as Jarred Dunn came up with a pick.
Ringgold added another touchdown seconds later, as starting running back Tarver ran it from one yard out. That made the score 28-7 in favor of the Tigers, and that ended up being the final score as well.
The game was a sloppy affair on both sides that saw multiple penalties and turnovers. Sonoraville was affected the most by the turnover bug. Phoenix head coach Denver Pate knows his team has to do a better job in that area.
“I thought we started out all right, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Pate said. “We turned the ball over in our own territory, and it’s never good to give the opponent a short field. I believe there were six turnovers total. You can’t win a football game against a quality team like Ringgold turning the football over. We got to do a better job with that and execute.”
Both offenses found it hard to find consistent success in the game. Sonoraville’s lack of offensive production definitely put a strain on their defense.
Our defense was just one the field too long, and it showed at the end,” Pat said. “We just ran out of gas. We’re going to get back at it and try to execute a little bit better offensively and make a little bit better decisions and make plays when we have the opportunity. We dropped a couple of balls that definitely at least swung the momentum. We got to make sure when our number is called that we take advantage of it.”