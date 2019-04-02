In a strikeouts-galore contest featuring a combined 26 Ks, the Ringgold Tigers knocked off the Calhoun Yellow Jackets in regional play 6-2 on Tuesday. The win solidifies Ringgold’s grasp on Region 6-AAA with an undefeated record of 9-0 while Calhoun remains in second place at 7-2.
“We had our opportunities … but you can’t take one step forward and then come back in the next inning and take two steps back,” Calhoun head coach Chip Henderson said. “We just played catchup all night long. Games like this, everything counts.”
After taking an early 1-0 lead, Ringgold’s Daulton Schley stepped to the plate in the top of the third inning and demolished a pitch, sending a no-doubter over the scoreboard in right center field for a 3-0 advantage with no outs.
Ringgold’s Holden Tucker starred on the mound, managing to keep a dangerous Calhoun offense at bay. Through the first 2 1/3 innings pitched, every single out Ringgold recorded came via a strikeout. The senior left-hander would finish with 12 total Ks in six innings pitched.
“We chased some balls out of the zone,” Henderson said. “There was a span of about three or four at-bats where we were just swinging at whatever [Tucker] threw up there. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Despite trailing 4-0 through the top half of the third, the Yellow Jackets did not go quietly into the night. In the bottom of the inning, Parker Lester broke up the no-hit bid with a double to left field. Shortly thereafter, Lester would score Calhoun’s first run of the game.
The Yellow Jackets proceeded to slice Ringgold’s lead in half after a fielder’s choice brought home a second run in the bottom of the third inning.
“I like how we extended some at-bats,” Henderson said. “We fouled some off, we drew some walks. That got [Tucker’s] pitch count up.”
However, the Tigers effectively silenced aspirations of a comeback when Colin Mountjoy doubled to right center field in the top of the fifth inning, plating two runs to go up 6-2.
While Ringgold’s Tucker excelled on the bump, Jackets starting pitcher Ben King was tagged for 10 hits and six runs.
“He’s been pitching from behind, and we’ve got to get ahead early in the count,” Henderson said. “His past several outings, he hasn’t been able to do that and hasn’t been able to locate. But he’s a competitor and he battles.”
With the victory, Ringgold moves to 17-4 overall and remains undefeated in region competition at 9-0. With the loss, Calhoun falls to 14-4, with a 7-2 mark in the region.
“Right now, we’ve just got to get back to work,” Henderson said. “We’ve got to learn from it and come out and be ready.”
UP NEXT:
The Yellow Jackets continue region play and take a quick road trip to Coahulla Creek on Thursday before returning home to play Adairsville on Friday.