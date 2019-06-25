The Phillips Tough Enough to Wear Pink Championship Rodeo is set to kick off this Friday and Saturday at Phillips Ranch Arena in Resaca. The rodeo was originally scheduled for June 14 and 15, but was pushed back two weeks due to inclement weather.
The Professional Cowboy Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association are sanctioning the event.
Larry Phillips started the rodeo in Resaca in 1980 and is one of the founders of the PCA. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Phillips Championship Rodeo.
Phillips Ranch Arena is located off of Mount Zion Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children five and under are free.