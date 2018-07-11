The Gordon County 8-under All-Star Girls team recently showed that they were the best team in the state in their age division with a dominant trip in Whitfield County.
The team outscored their opponents by a combined 87-9 score in five games during the double elimination Georgia Recreation and Parks Association State Tournament in Whitfield County to claim the state championship.
Team members pictured are: (front row, from left) Ellie Wofford, Keegan Angel, Kaitlyn Redd, Julia Patterson, Brooke Williams, Trinity Bohannon, Brylie Woodie, (middle row, from left) Mory Henderson, Civic Cloud, Lindsay Davis, Penelope Hiles, Baylee Williams, (back row, from left) coach Kip Williams, coach Cody Henderson, coach Anthony Hiles and coach Lee Crump.