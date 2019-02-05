The Sonoraville Firebird and Calhoun Yellow Jacket grapplers each put forth one of its best performances this past weekend at the Area 4-AAA traditional tournament at LFO.
The Firebirds captured another team tournament victory, scoring 271.5 point total. Out of the 13 wrestlers Sonoraville had compete, the team had 11 land in the finals with six emerging as champions. Trevor Burdick was additionally recognized as the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
Individual champions for the Firebirds included Hector Arbos (106), Eli Knight (120), Trevor Burdick (145), Davin O’Neal (152), Charlie Brown (182) and Brandon Bristol (285). Those that earned second place included Rowan Burdick (126), Jayce Derryberry (132), Allen Stone (138), Jebb Knight (170) and John Knight (195). Jaxx Knight (220) and Bailey Hughes (160) each snagged third place.
All 13 of Sonoraville’s wrestlers qualified to advance to Sectionals.
Calhoun secured a third-place finish in the tournament, with 11 wrestlers landing in the top-6 of their weight classes and eight qualifying to advance to Sectionals.
Those placing for Calhoun include Jonathan Santana and Reece Poe, who finished in second place, Armando Monroy, Haydin Harris, Sexton Golden and Myron Rodriguez, who each submitted a third-place finish, Brock Parker and Owen Mendez, who each snatched fourth-place finishes, Danny Aguirre and Jesus Gonzalez, who added fifth-place finishes and Kendrick Kirby, who tacked on a sixth-place finish.
Sectionals are slated to take place next Friday and Saturday at Jefferson High School.