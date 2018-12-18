The Sonoraville Firebirds exited the weekend with yet another championship, this time dominating the field at the Wolfpack Duals at North Paulding High School.
In Round 1 of competition, Sonoraville easily dispatched Cartersville by a team score 66-18. The Firebirds maintained the momentum in the second round, topping Haralson County 71-18.
As the competition narrowed, Sonoraville kept coasting by defeating Sequoyah 55-24. To claim the day’s title, the Firebirds earned a 63-18 victory over LaFayette.
Firebirds that went undefeated on the day included Hector Arbos (2-0), Eli Knight (4-0, four pins), Jayce Derryberry (4-0), Allen Stone (4-0), Trevor Burdick (4-0), Davin O’Neal (4-0, four pins), Jebb Knight (2-0, two pins), Charlie Brown (4-0, four pins) and John Knight (4-0, four pins).
Also making valuable contributions for Sonoraville was Joseph Bryan, who went 3-1, Jon Smith, who went 2-2 and Zakk Ferguson, who went 1-1 and Trent Bohannon, who earned his first varsity win.
The Calhoun wrestling team was also in action this past weekend at the North Paulding Wolfpack Duals, securing a seventh place finish.
Undefeated wrestlers for the Yellow Jackets included Danny Aguirre (106), Jonathan Santana (113/120), Owen Mendez (138), Reece Poe (152), Jason Vicente (195), Jackson Hamby (195).