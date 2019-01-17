The Firebirds fully lived up to its name on Saturday, staying scoring hot and capping off its commanding run through Area 5-AAA to capture the Area 5-AAA Duals Championship and locking in a first-round bye in the state tournament in the process.
Before the meet began, Sonoraville head coach Randy Steward challenged his team to post 180 total points across matches. His team responded, far exceeding his expectations by scoring 229 total points.
In the first match of the day, Sonoraville, who was hosting the tournament, set the tone by obliterating North Murray 81-0. The Firebirds then squared off against crosstown rival Calhoun, soundly defeating the Jackets 70-6. With the Area title on the line, the squad saved on of its best performances for last, coasting past a competitive Coahulla Creek team 78-6 to claim yet another trophy amongst the many they have earned this season.
Individually, the Firebirds did not lose a match all day aside from forfeit. In a display of dominance, Sonoraville has lost only six individual matches over eight dual meets the past two weekends. Steward noted that his team is full of great kids who “don’t like second place.”
After falling into the consolation bracket after losing to Sonoraville, Calhoun attempted to fight its way to a state berth but fell just short of a match-up for true second place against Coahulla Creek by losing to Adairsville 57-23, who ended up taking third-place at the event.
The Firebirds will now attempt to repeat as state champions this weekend at the Class AAA State Duals at the Macon Centreplex. Sonoraville’s first-round bye guarantees a spot in the second round, where it will then face off against the winner of the Pierce County and Lumpkin County first-round matchup.
With seven returning state placers from last season still on the squad, and many other wrestlers who “want to make a name for themselves” according to Steward, Sonoraville looks primed to make another huge run at state championship glory.