The red-hot Sonoraville Firebirds snatched another first-place trophy to add to its steadily growing current 2018 collection on Wednesday, defeating Calhoun and Gordon Central at The Hive en route to claiming the Gordon County High School Wrestling Championship.
In team scoring, Sonoraville vanquished Gordon Central 74-6 before topping Calhoun 69-9. Calhoun also picked up a 61-18 victory over Gordon Central.
“In each of these competitions, I challenge the team to compete and win, with the goal of not losing a match,” Sonoraville head coach Randy Steward said. “We ended up losing just one match across the two duals, so I felt good about it and the team felt good about it.”
Winning by pin against Gordon Central was John Knight, Jaxx Knight, Eli Knight, Rowan Burdick, Davin O’Neal and Trent Bohannon. Picking up a win by technical fall against Gordon Central was Trevor Burdick, while Jon Smith won by an 11-6 decision. Notching victories by forfeit were Charlie Brown, Joseph Bryan, Hector Arbos and Zakk Ferguson.
When Sonoraville squared off against Calhoun, John Knight, Eli Knight, Jayce Derryberry, Trevor Burdick, Bailey Hughes, Arbos, Bryan, O’Neal and Brown all registered wins by pin. Adding a win for the Firebirds was Allen Stone. Also chipping in wins due to forfeit in that dual was Jon Smith and Jebb Knight.
The single loss of the night for the Firebirds occurred when Calhoun’s Dawson Hamby defeated Jaxx Knight at 285.
It was a complete team effort for Sonoraville, however, there were a few standout performances that caught the eye of Steward.
“Our team as a whole is in a really good place right now, and we even got to use some of our younger, non-varsity kids in these duals,” Steward said. “Trent Bohannon and Jon Smith are two guys that stepped in for us who are not a regular starter and picked up wins. Joseph Bryan is a guy that usually weighs 185, but we bumped him up to 220 and I think he’s lost one match since then, so he’s been a pleasant surprise for us.”
Steward also mentioned how he envisioned the county championship becoming a yearly event once again.
“I’m thankful that Coach Herndon organized this, because having a county championship used to be a great tradition here, and its something that I think we all intend on bringing back from this point forward. It’s was a great evening, and especially with the middle schools here as well, it was a fun crowd to wrestle in front of.”
Speaking of the middle schools, Calhoun Middle kicked off the action on Wednesday by defeating Red Bud and Ashworth to earn the Gordon County High School Wrestling Championship.