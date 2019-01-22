After suffering a narrow defeat in the semifinals on day two of the tournament, the Sonoraville Firebirds capped off a dominant and tremendous 2018-2019 duals campaign with a third-place finish at the state duals in Macon this past weekend.
Heading into the tournament, the Firebirds were virtually unstoppable, logging a 29-0 record as a team across dual competition and cruising through undefeated at All-Area duals to earn a first-round bye on the bracket.
On Thursday evening in second round action, Sonoraville continued its recent hot streak, knocking off Lumpkin County 52-15 and advancing to the next round on Friday.
It was there that the Firebirds ran into its toughest competition of the season in Jefferson, who edged out Sonoraville 33-24, eliminating the team from state title contention.
The Firebirds remained resilient and determined, however, fighting its way all the way through the consolation bracket. The squad defeated Coahulla Creek 68-6 before outscoring Jackson County 37-21 in the third-place matchup, earning its third consecutive third-place finish at this tournament.
“We didn’t get what we went down there for, but we took what was left,” Sonoraville head coach Randy Steward said. “I’m proud of the kids for coming out and competing hard on Saturday and getting third for the third year in a row in this competition.”
Undefeated wrestlers across all matchups on Saturday included Eli Knight, Jayce Derryberry, Trevor Burdick, Charlie Brown, John Knight and Brandon Bristol.