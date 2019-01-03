The Sonoraville Firebirds closed out 2018 as solidly as it started it, accumulating even more momentum and continuing head coach Randy Steward’s vision of improving each day with a first-place tournament win at the Calhoun New Years Duals.
The Firebirds coasted past five opponents on the way to clinching the win. Sonoraville defeated Pike Co. 51-30, dominated LFO 69-6, topped Pepperell 59-12, knocked off Southeast Whitfield 67-12 and collected a 55-15 victory over Trion in the final showdown.
Sonoraville had a plethora of wrestlers finish the day undefeated, which included Hector Arbos, Jayce Derryberry, Allen Stone, Trevor Burdick, Davin O’Neal, Zakk Ferguson, Jebb Knight, Charlie Brown, John Knight, Jaxx Knight and Brandon Bristol.
Along with contributing to the team win with his personal victory, O’Neal impressively defeated the defending state champion from his weight class in that victory during the clash with Trion.