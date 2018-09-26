In what proved to be a exhilarating, tightly-contested, tri-match hosted by the Sonoraville, the Lady Phoenix narrowly bested cross-town rival Calhoun to gain ground in the Area 5-AAA standings.
The two squads split their respective matches with Coosa, the defending AA state champion and third participant in the tri-match, with the Lady Jackets (29-7, 4-1) taking out the Lady Eagles and the Lady Phoenix (18-11, 4-1) falling just short against the Floyd County opposition.
After being defeated by Coosa in three sets (16-25, 25-22, 21-25) in the afternoon’s first contest, Sonoraville was able to regroup and rebound against Calhoun with a thrilling three-set win (14-25, 25-20, 25-21).
Across the two matches, the Lady Phoenix were sparked by a historic performance by Anissa Hales, who finished with 37 digs, including a school record 23 digs versus Calhoun.
Other key performances for the Sonoraville included Skylar Huskins chipping in 12 kills, five digs, and three aces, Hannah Wehunt pitching in 11 digs and 2 aces, Kinsey Wilson racking up 15 digs and two kills, Annelies Carr adding five kills and five blocks, Bree Steely compiling 18 kills, 16 assists, nine digs, and going 13-of-13 serving, Raleigh Hooper contributing 19 assists, 8 kills, two blocks, and two aces, Abby Chambers, adding 3 kills, 3 blocks, and an ace, Alexis Lincoln, throwing in two digs and two kills, and Amber Sparkman finishing with three digs, two kills, and two blocks.
“Our effort, hustle, and attitude were all at a high level,” Sonoraville head coach Trace Vaughn said. “That is the best we have played in several years.”
“We have great defensive players, and if we can consistently put up a block like we did tonight, we are going to be tough to beat heading into tournament time.”
Despite the loss, a number of Calhoun still stuffed the stat sheet against Sonoraville, with Anna George accumulating 15 kills, Emma Kate Smith adding six kills and four digs and Ashlyn Brzozoski finishing the match with four digs and one kill.
Calhoun fared much better against Coosa, snagging an impressive three-set win (25-16, 23-25, 25-16) against the Lady Eagles.
Top contributions from the Lady Jackets in the winning effort included George with 12 kills and one ace, Smith with seven kills and four digs, Nena Marcus with six kills and one dig and Erin Kelly with four aces and one kill.
The Lady Phoenix wrap up regular season area play at Haralson on Tuesday, Sept. 25.On the same night, the Lady Jackets will celebrate Senior Night before the varsity squares off against Adairsville.
For results of those matches and Senior Night coverage, pick up a copy of Saturday’s edition of the Calhoun Times.