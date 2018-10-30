Despite proving that it was truly one of the most talented squads in the state, and showing the full spectrum of elite pitching, sturdy defense and robust hitting in its run at the Class AAA state championship tournament, Sonoraville’s title pursuit came to a heartbreaking halt last Saturday in a 2-0 defeat against Jefferson (30-5) with a spot in the finals on the line.
After scoring a combined 13 runs in elimination games against Cook and Brantley County, the contest against Jefferson proved to be an edge-of-your-seat pitcher’s duel between Sonoraville (29-7) starter Kristen Davis and Jefferson starter Emily Perrin, where the tension was palpable and it seemed inevitable one crack of the bat would decide the contest.
Unfortunately, for the Lady Phoenix that is exactly what happened, with Jefferson’s Abby Beatty launching a two-run homerun that ultimately proved to be the decisive blow.
The homer spoiled what was a sparkling and warrior-like effort by Davis, who after logging 31 innings and three wins in Columbus to that point, struck out nine batters and allowed those two runs on six hits over seven more impressive innings pitched against Jefferson. In addition to the stats, the senior maneuvered her way around numerous tricky, bases-loaded jams to keep runs off the board.
“Kristen is a stud, and she showed why she is one of the best pitchers in the state, if not the best” Sonoraville head coach Chad Hayes said.
“She just battles, and there is no team down here that wanted to face her. Nothing fazes her, she just keeps powering through. I couldn’t be more proud of how she finished her career here, and she will be missed as a pitcher, hitter and most of all as a leader. She will be great at the next level.”
Like Davis, Perrin was a puzzle the Lady Phoenix struggled to solve in the circle. Perrin picked up the win, permitting only four hits while striking out nine Sonoraville batters en route to a complete-game shutout.
The Lady Phoenix did attempt to mount a rally in the bottom of the seventh, with Sarah-Anne Arthur slicing a single into the outfield, however the following hitters failed to advance her further.
Shayna Dutton contributed the only extra-base hit for the Lady Phoenix against Perrin, notching a double. Arthur, Griffin Holden and Karley Thomas also each chipped in hits, each of them singles.
Despite the season-ending loss, Sonoraville still made its most impressive run to date at the state level and secured third place in the tournament, capping off a dominant 2018 campaign.
“We played as well as we could have played,” Hayes said. “There were some breaks that went the other teams’ way but that is just part of it. We did everything we possibly could have done to win these ball games.”
“A lot of times it comes down to one pitch or one hit, and that’s the difference. And that’s also the difference in life, and you have to be able to bounce back from the adversity. But I’m so proud of the way the girls played and left it all out there.”