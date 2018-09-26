The Calhoun Lady Jackets properly commemorated its seniors in style with a mercy rule-shortened 13-0 victory over the Haralson County Lady Rebels last Thursday.
Although the team has plenty of softball left to play in the regular season and postseason, honoring the accomplishments of its three seniors, second baseman Anna Taylor, shortstop Audrey Wilbanks and designated player/pitcher Molly Walker, was the focus of the afternoon’s pregame festivities.
Calhoun (19-7, 13-3 in Region 6-AAA) head coach Diane Smith acknowledged that the contributions the three have made to the team, both on the diamond and off of it, have been invaluable.
“All three of the girls are amazing softball players, and they have each been a key part of the program for four years,” Smith said. “I couldn't be more proud of the teammates, students and young ladies they have become, and I know they will accomplish great things wherever they go next.”
The Lady Jackets lineup got off to a quick start in the contest, scratching across five runs in the second, three in the third and five more in the fourth to put an abrupt end to the contest.
Standout performers in the formidable offensive showcase include Erin Barnes, who racked up four RBIs and crushed a homerun while going 2-2, Carlie Henderson, who once again sparked the lineup going 2-4 from the leadoff spot, Espee Reyes, who chipped in three RBIs, including a homer of her own, and Jordan Blair, who nailed her first career homerun in the fourth inning. Each one of the homeruns were hit in the final frame, locking in the early win.
“I’m thrilled with our approach at the plate and the way we hit the ball today,” Smith said. “Everybody in the lineup was aggressive, especially in the fourth inning to close it out. It’s important for us to keep performing this well in the batter’s box with the postseason right around the corner. It was also special to see a couple of the seniors get in on the action on their day.”
The 13 runs were more than enough to back starting pitcher Maggie McBrayer, who pitched a two-hit shutout against the Lady Rebels (14-8, 9-6). Out of the 16 batters faced, McBrayer struck out four and walked only one to snag the win.
“We know each time that Maggie is out there in the circle, we have a great chance to win,” Smith said. “Today we were fortunate enough to provide her with a lot of run support, but she still her best stuff going out there, and it was a dominant performance from her in the circle.”
Calhoun was back in action in the LFO Invitational Tournament at Jack Maddox Park this past weekend, with split results. The Lady Jackets snatched an 11-5 victory over Heritage and a 3-2 win over Northwest Whitfield, however dropped a contest against Rockmart 5-4 and a lost a matchup against LaFayette 5-2.
Top contributors from the weekend included Taylor and Lona Sims, who each finished .500 at the plate, Reyes, who ended the weekend at 4-9 at the dish, Lyndi Rae Davis, who submitted a 4-11 line along with three RBIs, Barnes, who tacked on three RBIs, and Henderson, who pitched in a 5-13 tournament and added a RBI.
Sims and Walker each also earned wins from the circle, with Walker picking up six strikeouts against Northwest Whitfield.
The Lady Jacket will now turn its attention to the region tournament, which begins this weekend.