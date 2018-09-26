The Gordon Central Lady Warriors hosted its softball senior night on Sept. 21 in a contest against Armuchee. The contributions and accomplishments of seniors Cara Crump and Morgan Frank were celebrated before the game.
Despite a 6-4 loss, the lineup of the Lady Warriors (7-14, 3-11) submitted a solid showing against the Lady Indians (7-16, 6-7), tallying 10 hits on the evening. Standout performances included Sarah Crowder with a triple and two RBIs and Brooklyn Towe with a single, RBI and stolen base.
Crump and Frank also contributed on their special night, with Crump registering a hit and RBI and Frank chipping in a spectacular pitching effort and a hit.
“Overall the game was a well fought game, we just came up short,” Gordon Central head coach Sara Broom said. “Both of our seniors, Cara and Morgan, got hits and played hard. Morgan pitched a good game but came up short.”
Will Skiffen, a teacher and one of the team’s most consistent fans, shared his thoughts on Crump and Frank after the game.
“Tonight, as part of Senior Night, a couple young ladies played their last home game as Warriors, Skiffen said “It was an emotional night and in spite of the close loss, the Lady Warriors played tremendously. Though we lose two awesome stars, the future of Lady Warriors Softball looks very bright. Congratulations to seniors Morgan Frank and Cara Crump for a great season and great careers as Warriors. The future looks promising for both of those young