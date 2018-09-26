Gordon Central will aim to light up the scoreboard and snatch a win on Friday as it hosts the Dade County Wolverines in front of what projects to be a raucous Homecoming crowd under the lights of Ratner Stadium.
After suffering a 34-7 loss to the Chattooga Indians last Friday in which the Warriors turned the ball over four times and only scored off of a defensive play, Gordon Central head coach Cory Nix hopes his offense is both more explosive and protective of the ball, while making each drive count against the Wolverines.
“We have to take care of the ball offensively, because we are allowing other offenses to stay on the field and wear our defenses down,” Nix said. “We have to be on the field more and sustain longer drives, and at the end of the day we have to find a way to score more points going forward.”
Despite the modest offensive output against the Indians, the defense of the Warriors proved sturdy and aggressive. The unit forced three turnovers, including an impressive scoop-and-score by Dawson Lackey after a forced fumble for Gordon Central’s lone touchdown.
Gordon Central will have to bring the same level of defensive intensity against the Dade County, which possesses one of the most dangerous playmakers in Malaki Webb and utilize many different offensive formations to keep opposing defenders off-balance.
“Dade will run Wing-T plays under center, then they will also get to a shotgun look,” Nix said. “They will do whatever it takes to get it in the hands of no. 12, who is a phenomenal player.”
In line with the focus on offensive efficiency this week for the Warriors, the Wolverines have proven to be vulnerable on the defensive side of the ball thus far this season. However, Nix is still expected Dade to be a well-balanced and well-coached team.
“They lost a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball after last year, especially at the linebacker position,” Nix said. “They are sound defensively, though. They are also extremely well-coached by Bradley Warren and they will bring the best version of Dade County possible on Friday and give us their best.”
To overcome the Wolverines, Nix hammered home one key to a Gordon Central victory on Friday.
“We have to produce points, it is that simple,” Nix said.
Prediction: The Warriors are searching for answers against the Wolverines, and I think they find them early for a quick start. I believe Gordon Central pieces together one of its best offensive output to date, sending the Homecoming crowd home happy.
Score: Gordon Central win 28-17