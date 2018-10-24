In control of its own playoff destiny, the Gordon Central Warriors will face perhaps its stiffest test of the season in a road clash against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Despite the daunting duel facing the Warriors this week, Gordon Central (3-5, 2-3 in Region 7-AA) has built a bit of late-season momentum in pursuit of the region’s No.4 seed, securing a 36-26 win over the Model Blue Devils at home last Friday. With the defense remaining sound, and the offense seemingly improving week by week, head coach Cory Nix was ecstatic will the way his team has stepped up as each game has become more important than the last.
“We preached to the team that winning that game against Model will us in the driver’s seat for that last playoff spot, and they responded” Nix said. “They knew what was on the line, and they worked their tails off in practice, and they cashed in on that reward by winning on Friday and keeping our playoff hopes alive.”
Next on the slate for Gordon Central is a dynamic and ultra-talented Rockmart team that has easily run the table in Region 7-AA this season by averaging nearly 47 points per game in region play thus far, and permitting less than an average of four points per game on defense.
The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 6-0 in Region 7-AA) have the edge historically, winning all four of the previous matchups between the two programs.
However, even though in what is seemingly an uphill battle, Nix has instilled in his team that anything can happen under the lights. Especially for a Gordon Central team that has really hit its stride over the past three contests.
“Heading into this one, everyone is expecting us to lose, and lose big,” Nix said. “But as I have been telling my coaches and the kids, we have nothing to lose and nothing to fear.”
“We have challenged the team to focus on getting better each week, and this is just part of that process. We are preparing week by week to earn a spot and compete in the playoffs, and the game against a great team like Rockmart will only help accomplish that goal.”
If the Warriors were to pull the upset over the Jackets, Nix emphasized the importance of execution.
“It all comes down to staying disciplined and executing our gameplan on both sides of the ball,” Nix said. “Of course no team can play a perfect game at any level of football, but we have to strive to be perfect against a team like this.”
“They are going to be a very aggressive team, and we have to try and counter that. So we have to try our best to throw them off and make them uncomfortable to disrupt their rhythm. They have a ton of speed, so offensively we have to run right at them and defensively we have to keep their skill players boxed in.”
Prediction: The Warriors have sprung to life on offense and defense as down the stretch this season, but face a Rockmart team that has absolutely dominated the rest of the region. Gordon Central will put up a fight, but it won’t be enough to pull off the upset.
Score: Rockmart wins 35-17