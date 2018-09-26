The Sonoraville Phoenix pieced together its best offensive performance last week against the Murray County Indians. The team will look to keep the midseason momentum rolling this week when the Ringgold Tigers arrive at The Furnace on Friday night.
The Phoenix (2-2, 0-1) offense was potent and practically unsolvable against Murray County. The team was able to air the ball out early and often, with the dynamic pair of quarterback Cole Godfrey and wide receiver Ben Burns linking up for 170 yards and four touchdowns.
The running back corps was also highly-efficient with the passing game opening up rushing lanes, with Kobe McEntire, Colton Richards and Tre Williams all punching in a touchdown.
After the game, Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate shared that his team had an offensive gameplan to attack through the air from the opening snap, an approach that could be very effective once again this Friday.
It was also a banner game for the defense, which generated three turnovers, among them an interception returned 60-yards for a touchdown.
Sonoraville will need a similarly spectacular effort to slow down Ringgold (1-4, 0-2.
Despite the winless start to region play for the Tigers, the team still boasts one of the most athletic, agile and rangy groups of skill players in the area led by Cole Kibler and Andre Tarver.
In a game that has definite shootout potential, the Phoenix will have to lean on its pass rush and stingy secondary to keep Ringgold’s playmaking abilities at bay.
The game kicks off at 7:30.
Prediction: Sonoraville has its work cut out for it when it comes to stalling Ringgold’s offense, however I think the offense of the Phoenix is clicking at just the right time and will be enough to pull out the win.
Score: Sonoraville wins 31-17