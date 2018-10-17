After a gritty and gutsy win over Adairsville last week, the Sonoraville Phoenix will look to replicate that tenacity and determination in its match-up against the LFO Warriors this Friday on the road at 7:30 p.m.
Against the Tigers, the Phoenix (3-4, 2-3 in Region 6-AAA) pieced together a splendid offensive first half with a clutch defensive-centric second half, including what turned out to be a game-winning goal line stance on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, in a 14-10 victory.
Reflecting back on the win, Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate points to the individual efforts of each player that collectively morphed into one of the best team effort’s of the season thus far.
“Players stepped up in big moments in that game,” Pate said. “They continued to play hard throughout the game.”
The squad will need an identical effort against LFO (5-2, 4-1 in Region 6-AAA), who currently sit in second place in Region 6-AAA and have collected wins against Ringgold, Haralson County and Murray County. The Warriors have the ability to put points on the board in bunches, averaging over 40 points per game in region play up to this point.
As far as personnel, the Warriors have one of the region’s most potent rushing duos in quarterback Malachi Powell and running back DeAndre Rowe, who rushed for 270 combined yards in a game earlier this season against Murray County.
“LFO is a talented team,” Pate said. “They have big linemen and skill guys that make plays in the open field. We need to play a physical game on both sides of the football to be successful.”
To guarantee that success, Pate relayed that the team has to remain focused on the fundamentals and protect the football, two aspects that were key in the win last week over the Tigers.
“We have win on third down and win the turnover battle,” Pate said. “We will also need to win the special teams game.”
In the matchup history between the two teams, the Phoenix hold the edge, winning six out of the eight previous contests. Sonoraville emerged victorious in the last meeting, earning a 38-10 victory.
Prediction: LFO is easily one of the most improved squads from last season, and possesses one of the most dynamic rushing units around. However, the Phoenix have also showed a lot of promise in their most recent two contests. I think Sonoraville edges out the Warriors late in what could be considered a mild upset based on the current 6-AAA standings.
Score: Sonoraville wins 27-24