Coming off of a tough loss against the LFO Warriors, the Sonoraville Phoenix will look to get it’s offense back on track and cap off Homecoming week with a win over the Coahulla Creek Colts on Friday at 7:30.
The last time out, the Phoenix (3-6, 2-4 in Region 6-AAA) fell victim, like most other teams in the region, to the ground-and-pound rushing approach of the second-place Warriors. Sonoraville struggled to generate enough offense to keep pace, with its only productive drive occurring late in the fourth quarter on a nine-play 44-yard drive punctuated by a one-yard Tre Williams touchdown.
Even though the final result wasn’t what Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate was looking for, he still approached the loss as a learning experience, noting two aspects his team still has to improve upon heading into this week.
“Offensively, we have to do a better job of finishing drives,” Pate said. “We also can’t afford to give good football teams short fields and expect to be successful.”
Sonoraville will seek to clean things up in those areas as it hosts the Colts (1-7, 1-4 in Region 6-AAA) at the Furnace, who are fresh off of a 56-13 landslide loss against Calhoun last Friday, but still possess one of the more promising young rosters in the region.
In order to right the ship, Pate knows his squad can’t underestimate Coahulla Creek, no matter what its record currently stands at.
“Coahulla Creek is a lot more competitive than they have been in the past,” Pate said. “They actually should have been up a couple of touchdowns on North Murray. We need to get up on them early and keep applying the pressure throughout the game.
“No. is there go to guy offensively. He makes a lot of plays for them and we need to eliminate him from making those big plays.”
Historically, the Phoenix hold the advantage, defeating the Colts in three out of four of their all-time meetings.
Sonoraville will look to continue that trend on Friday, which would be a ideal way to celebrate Homecoming week in what promises to be a raucous crowd, which will be missing the softball team for a very special reason.
“It just generates just a little more excitement especially from their peers,” Pate said. “I wish our softball team was here to celebrate Homecoming with us, but they are down in Columbus working to accomplish a huge goal and we wish them nothing but the best of luck.”
Prediction: Coming off the a disappointing loss, Sonoraville will still look to finish the season strong. The team will get that opportunity, and capitalize, against a struggling Coahulla Creek squad.
Score: Sonoraville wins 24-13