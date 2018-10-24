After taking care of business on the road against the upstart Coahulla Creek Colts last Friday, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets will seek to cement its spot atop the Region 6-AAA standings when the team welcomes the Haralson County Rebels and its relentless rushing attack to Phil Reeve Stadium for Senior Night on Friday.
Looking back at the Jackets’ 56-13 drubbing of the Colts last Friday, Calhoun (8-0, 6-0 in Region 6-AAA) was once again operating at peak offensive efficiency. It was a stat-stuffing night for quarterback Gavin Gray, who completed 13 of 19 passing attempts for 215 yards and three touchdowns, one to Bralin Barton, the next to Brannon Spector and another to Zack Fuller, and tacked on 53 yards on the ground while adding a rushing score to cap off one of his best performances so far this season.
Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb was pleased with his teams performance in what could have turned out to be a tricky road test.
“I thought we handled ourselves very well considering the circumstances of going on the trip up to Coahulla Creek and playing one of the more improved teams in the region,” Lamb said. “Approaching the game, I think we did a good job of not taking them lightly. Overall, I was really proud of the way they came out ready to play.”
The Jackets, particularly the run-stoppers on the defensive unit, will have to have the same mentality with the Rebels rolling into town, a team that has markedly improved after only collecting one region win last season, to already picking up five this season and hanging around the top-3 of the standings.
It’s no secret that the Rebel (7-1, 5-1 in Region 6-AAA) offense is fueled by and centered around running back Treylon Sheppard, one of the most dangerous runners in the state and is fresh off racking up 301 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries in a 30-14 victory over Ringgold last weekend.
“Sheppard is a very talented player, and they run a unique offense around him,” Lamb said. “He’s the total package at running back, and he’s going to cause problems for any defense, so we have to do a good job of containing him and keeping their offense off the field.”
In addition to clogging the running lanes and staying disciplined on defense, Lamb reiterated that his team has to continue playing clean football, just as it has all season.
“First and foremost, the key for us Friday is to be disciplined on defense in order to slow down their running game,” Lamb said. “We also can’t turn the ball over and give that offense more opportunities to score.”
This contest carries with it a couple of postseason ramifications. If the Jackets win and LFO falls to North Murray, Calhoun will clinch the region title. If LFO and Calhoun both emerge victorious this week, it sets up a de-facto region championship game next week when Calhoun squares off against the Warriors.
The Reeve will also have a little extra buzz this Friday due to Senior Night festivities. In total, Calhoun is scheduled to honor 26 players in a class that has made invaluable contributions to the program.
“These seniors are a very special, tight-knit group that has played together for a long time,” Lamb said. “I knew this would be a loaded group from the time they came up as freshmen, and they have all made great contributions over the past four years, including winning 45 games together. It has been a pleasure to coach each and every one of them.”
Prediction: Haralson County has been giving teams fits all season with the rushing abilities of Sheppard, but given Calhoun’s talent on the defensive side of the ball and adequate time to prepare, I think the Jackets pull away in the second half and commemorate the seniors with another huge region win.
Score: Calhoun wins 48-14