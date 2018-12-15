Calhoun football head coach Hal Lamb, his coaching staff, his current and former players and the rest of the Calhoun football program were recognized by the GHSA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday for being one of an elite group of programs to win multiple state championships over the past decade. Lamb was on hand to accept the plaque on the field.
After nearly a 60 year drought, Calhoun captured three state titles in the past three years with Lamb at the helm. The Jackets raised the trophy in 2011 (AA), 2014 (AAA) and most recently in 2017 (AAA).
Lamb was excited to be recognized, and lends much of the credit to the phenomenal players he has coached during that trio of championship runs.
“Winning a state championship is the highest goal you can achieve on the field at this level, so its an honor to be recognized as one of the few teams that was able to do it more than once this decade,” Lamb said.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the best coaches and players to ever take the field in this state, with each of those teams having a different personality, and I will always be proud of what they accomplished. Winning a championship is a very difficult thing at any level, and as I get older I think I have learned to appreciate it even more.”
Despite not making it to The Benz this season, it was still a decorated year for the Jackets, who went undefeated in region play and earned a record-breaking 18th consecutive region title.