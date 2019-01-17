It was a dominant and decorated night for the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix, who snagged a crucial 85-46 home region win over the Calhoun Lady Jackets last Friday at the furnace.
It was a special evening for the Lady Phoenix (13-6, 7-3 in Region 6-AAA) program before the contest even tipped off, as head coach Stephanie Caudell was honored with a plaque at midcourt to commemorate her 200th victory at the helm, which she earned before the holidays against Adairsville.
The ceremony, which featured Sonoraville principal Jennifer Hayes and Sonoraville athletic director/boys head coach Brent Mashburn, was a surprise to Caudell, who has been with the team since the school was created and noted that the win total would not be possible without all of the superb players and assistant coaches that she’s worked with.
“I really wasn’t expecting it,” Caudell said. “It’s a great honor, but those wins wouldn’t have happened without all of the amazing athletes I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. That moment made me reflect on how the program has grown and all the great people that have helped me since the beginning.”
The night only got better for Caudell, who added that her team winning was really the highlight of the evening. The Lady Phoenix got off to a sizzling start and were in control from the opening whistle, going on a 11-2 opening scoring run and snatching a 32-8 lead after one quarter of play.
“I think we got off to a great start,” Caudell said. “We’ve played well in our gym for most of the season, and we haven’t played there in a while, so I think the kids were excited about it. But when it comes down to it, we just made shots.”
Grace Darnell paced Sonoraville early, scoring 13 first-half points, as the Lady Phoenix stretched its lead out to 52-21 by the time that the teams hit the locker room. Sonoraville kept its foot on the gas offensively after halftime, expanding its lead to 79-33 and coasting the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Abby Chambers and Alexa Geary finished as the high scorers for Sonoraville, netting 17 apiece. Also contributing was Darnell, who finished with 13, Maliyah Parks, who finished with 11 and Lindsay Bowman, who scored 10.
“Alexa (Geary) is the sparkplug for us, and she played with a lot of energy,” Caudell said. “Abby (Chambers) was also huge for us, especially hitting four three-pointers in the third-quarter. Grace (Darnell) and Lindsay (Bowman) finishing with double-figures also went a long way for us. And as always, Maliyah (Parks) was steady all night.”
Emily Sorrow led Calhoun (3-12, 2-9 in Region 6-AAA) with seven points, while Lyndi Rae Davis notched six points.
Calhoun boys 63
Sonoraville boys 49
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets assisted its aspirations of a high seed in the Region 6-AAA tournament by defeating the Sonoraville Phoenix in a road contest on Friday.
The Jackets (9-8, 7-4 in Region 6-AAA) were led by Gage Maffetone, who racked up 14 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Caleb Boone was also a significant factor for Calhoun, adding 13 points off the bench, with three three-pointers of his own. Bralin Barton and Jake Prather each contributed eight points in the winning effort.
For Sonoraville (7-11, 5-5 in Region 6-AAA), Landon Jones led the way with 12 points and four converted three-pointers. Seth Harkins ended the night with 11 points, and Chris Rush tacked on 10 points.
Calhoun will do battle with Ringgold at home on Tuesday, while Sonoraville will take on Adairsville on the road. For coverage of those games, pick up a copy of Saturday’s Calhoun Times.