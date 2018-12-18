Calhoun girls 56, Haralson County girls 46
After inching closer and closer to victory with each passing game, the always-improving Lady Jackets were able to put it all together against the Lady Rebels on the road in a 56-46 Region 6-AAA win Tuesday evening.
Backed by a trio of three-pointers, two by Railey Greeson and another by Ashlyn Brzozoski, Calhoun (1-5, 1-6 in Region 6-AAA) was able to what they haven’t done yet this season and build an early lead, leading 17-11 after one quarter of play. Withstanding an efficient second quarter from the Lady Rebels (0-5, 0-6 in Region 6-AAA), the Lady Jackets clung to a 30-25 advantage heading into the locker room at the halftime break.
Calhoun also did what else it has struggled to do so far this season and sustain the momentum into the second half, increasing the defensive pressure and dominating the third quarter 17-3. Haralson County mounted a furious comeback in the final period by putting 18 points on the board, but the Lady Jackets had built a substantial enough cushion to secure the win.
Paving the way for Calhoun was Greeson with 15 points and Lyndi Rae Davis with 14 points. Also pitching in to the winning effort was Dora Moore and Emma Rogers, who each finished with six points, Brzozoski who finished with five points and Mattie Jane Mashburn, Emily Sorrow and Malysha Winston, who all added four points. The Lady Jackets were also proficient from the line, converting nine of its 12 free throw attempts.
Calhoun boys 54, Haralson County boys 60
The Calhoun boys squad didn’t fare as well against the Rebels on its road trip on Tuesday, dropping its Region 6-AAA duel with Haralson County 60-54.
The Jackets (3-3, 3-3 in Region 6-AAA) got off to a quick start in this one, edging the Rebels 16-15 after the first quarter and maintaining a slim 30-28 lead heading into halftime. However, Calhoun left the window open for a Haralson County comeback.
The Rebels (1-5, 1-5 in Region 6-AAA) took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring eight more points in the period to establish the six-point scoring margin that the team would eventually end up winning by. The two teams drew even in the final eight minutes, scoring 14 points apiece, but it was not enough for the Jackets to close the scoring gap.
Top contributions for Calhoun included 14 point, five steals and one assist from Xaxton Goodson, 11 points and a pair of rebounds from Caleb Boone, eight points, four assists and four rebounds from Bralin Barton, six points and eight rebounds from Cedric Lacey and five points and four rebounds from Grant Gilmer.
Both Calhoun varsity teams will be back in action on Friday, as they are both set to square off against Coahulla Creek at home in another pair of pivotal Region 6-AAA contests. For results and statistics from those games, check out next Wednesday’s edition of the Calhoun Times.
Sonoraville boys 55, Murray County boys 53
The Sonoraville Phoenix collected another crucial Region 6-AAA win against the Murray County on Tuesday, relying on an all-around impressive team effort to pull out a 55-53 win.
It was a back-and-forth contest early, with the momentum shifting between the two teams and the score knotted at 13-all after one quarter of play. However, Sonoraville quickly snatched control of the game, prevailing 14 to 11 in the second period and outscoring the Indians 17-13 after the two teams submitted their halftime adjustments.
Murray County mustered a furious rally in the final eight minutes of play, placing 16 points on the board. The Phoenix the hunkered down defensively and put forth 11 points of its own to lock in the victory.
On the stat sheet, the Phoenix were bolstered by Coco Foster, who racked up 16 points with a pair of three-pointers, and Seth Harkins, who netted 14 points on the back of a trio of three-pointers. Also registering points for Sonoraville was Chris Rush, who had eight, Marshall Overboe, who had six, Wes McCormick, who had five, Tre Williams, who had four, and Garrett Overboe who added two.
Murray County was led by Cade Petty, who added 12 points, Athan Hicks, who added 10 points, and Haden Newport, who added 10 points.
Sonoraville girls 40, Murray County girls 48
The Sonoraville girls were less fortunate, coming out on the losing end of a tight, low-scoring 48-40 tilt with Murray County.
It was an ideal start for the Lady Phoenix (6-3, 4-2 in Region 6-AAA) who had the early advantage after the opening whistle, out-pacing the Lady Indians 16-13 after one quarter. However, its first quarter outburst wasn’t enough to sustain Sonoravill, as it failed to break double-digits in any of the next three quarters, with its scoring output decreasing each period (nine in the second, eight in the third and seven in the fourth.)
After a dismal second quarter in which it only scored three points, Murray County turned things around in the second half, cobbling together 13 points in the third quarter and accumulating 19 points in the final period to pull away and open the game up.
Despite the loss, Alexa Geary and Abby Chambers were bright spots for Sonoraville, notching 11 points and 10 points, respectively. Amber Sparkman and Maliyah Parks chipped in six points each, while Lindsay Bowman tacked on five points and Matti Parker added two points.
The Lady Indians were led by Allison Weaver, who tossed in a game-high 18 points, and Jade Johns, who netted nine points.
Both Sonoraville squads will take the court again on Friday, when each team will clash with LFO. For results and statistics from those games, pick up a copy of next Wednesday’s Calhoun Times.