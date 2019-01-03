The Calhoun Yellow Jackets experienced a mostly successful tune-up at the Model Big Blue Classic holiday tournament, which took place in the latter part of last week and over the weekend. The Jackets notched two wins and narrowly lost its other contest.
Calhoun (7-5) put forth perhaps its most dominant of the three performances on Thursday, Dec. 27, against Pickens, scoring its highest point total of the season by routing the Dragons 85-57.
The contest against Pickens had the looks of a competitive one early, with Calhoun up by only seven after the first quarter, but the Jackets were able to pull away due in large part to mammoth second and fourth quarters, where the team accumulated 28 points and 22 points respectively. The Jackets were also on point defensively in the contest, holding the opposition to less than 20 points in each quarter.
Paving the way for the victory against the Dragons was a stellar all-around performance from Davis Allen, who racked up 21 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Gage Maffetone also pitched in a solid game, scoring 19 points and adding seven rebounds and six assists. Additionally chipping in against Pickens was Tonocito Martha, who added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals and Xaxton Goodson and Caleb Boone, who each added eight points.
It was a more lethargic start for the Jackets against North Forsyth in its second contest of the tournament on Friday, Dec. 28., dropping that one 48-46 after a buzzer-beating putback by the opposition.
A night after a marquee offensive showcase, Calhoun just couldn’t get its offense rolling in against the Raiders, scoring under 10 points in the first and third quarters after scoring no less than 16 the game before .
Despite not getting many shots to fall, the Jackets entered the final quarter of play down only 38-32 with a solid opportunity at a rally. Calhoun did its best at mustering a comeback by cobbling together 14 points in the final period, but the Raiders managed to seal the victory by tapping the ball in as time expired on its final possession.
Goodson lead the Jackets in scoring in this one with 11 points. He was followed by Boone with nine points, Martha and Maffetone with eight points apiece and Allen with six points.
The Gordon Central Warriors made a statement of its own, putting together is most explosive offensive outburst in a 63-52 victory over the Ridgeland
The splendid effort was spearheaded by a spectacular scoring night from Clayton Hogue, who stuffed the stat sheet and contributed a game-high and career-high 30 points. Other notable scoring outputs for the Warriors (2-13) included Christian Marycz with 17 points and Gabe Ross with 10 points.
Gordon Central will square against Pepperell in an away Region 7-AA showdown on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30.
Calhoun rebounded on Saturday, Dec. 29, submitting one its most complete team performances of the season thus far and dispatching the North Oconee Titans 61-58 in a highly-competitive clash.
The Jackets had its back against the wall early, trailing the Titans 21-13 after one quarter of action and falling behind even further at the half 33-24.
However, Calhoun quickly clawed back with a 12-2 run to open the second half, but the Titans nevertheless held on to a slim 46-44 advantage by the end of the third quarter. The Jackets remained resilient, however, snatching a 50-46 lead in the early fourth quarter and enduring a bit of late drama to secure the win.
The Jackets were once again bolstered by Maffetone, who netted 14 points and three rebounds, Martha, who scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, Boone, who finished with nine points and Goodson, who added eight points.
Calhoun is slated to face Dalton on Thursday, Jan. 3 before taking on North Murray in an away Region 6-AAA contest on Friday, Jan. 4. For results of those games, grab a copy of next Wednesday’s Calhoun Times.
The Gordon Central girls continued its successful campaign by picking up a 65-63 win last weekend against a highly-competitive Silverdale Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN) team that was coming off of four straight wins of its own and had already picked up eight wins on the season.
It was another standout performance from Mercedes Coleman, who gave the opposition all kinds of issues while accumulating 28 points. The Lady Warriors (4-5) were also backed by 19 points from Cara Crump.
Gordon Central will travel to Pepperell on Friday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. to try and gain more ground in Region 7-AA.
After making a nice run at the Rockmart Christmas Tournament and splitting the first two contests of the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic, The Lady Phoenix closed out its holiday play in style with a dominant 64-31 win over Christian Heritage last Saturday.
Sonoraville (12-5) set the tone early, compiling 26 points in the first quarter, and keeping its foot on the gas to earn a 39-13 advantage at the break. The Lady Phoenix never looked back, securing a 51-22 lead after three quarters and adding 13 more points in the final period to ensure that it came out on top.
Sonoraville was backed by the standout stat lines of Alexa Geary, who finished with 18 points, Abby Chambers, who finished with 12 points and Brooke Jones, who finished with 10 points.
Additionally, Maliyah Parks and Chambers were named to the All-Tournament team.
Sonoraville is scheduled to face Ringgold next Tuesday, Jan. 8 in a Region 6-AAA matchup.