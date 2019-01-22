As the team continues to round into form with the postseason on the horizon, Calhoun avenged one its worst non-region losses on the season on Saturday at the Hive.
Losing by 25 points to Dalton earlier this month, the Yellow Jackets sought to bounce back against the Catamounts at home. They certainly did in a big way, as the Calhoun, thanks to a huge second quarter, beat down Dalton 56-38.
Calhoun head coach Vince Layson was ecstatic with his team’s rebound performance.
“It was night and day from the last time we played them and this time,” Layson said. “I feel like our mentality has changed a little bit. We’ve changed some things on defense, and our players have bought into. I think that has helped.”
The first quarter saw six different Jackets find the scoresheet, as both teams were feeling each other out. Then, Calhoun absolutely dominated Dalton in the second quarter, as the home team outscored the Catamounts 19-4 in the period. What is even more remarkable is that Dalton only scored one time from the floor.
Gage Maffetone led the Jackets with seven points in the quarter. That made the halftime score 31-20, and it was basically over from that point.
Layson credited much of his team’s success on the night with forcing Dalton (9-12) to play its game.
“One of the biggest differences was we were able to get out in transition a little bit tonight. Last time we played them we kind of played to their hand a little bit, playing a half-court game. They do a really good job defending the half court, so we wanted to try to get a little bit more up-tempo and make them play our style. It just boils down to we hit some shots and got our confidence up.”
They certainly did that as the Jackets made relatively easy work of Dalton in the second half, as Calhoun went on to win 56-38. Davis Allen and Xaxton Goodson both had huge second halves, as they put up 10 and eight points respectively. Goodson led his team with 13 points on the night, and the aforementioned Allen and Maffetone both added 12.
Calhoun (11-8, 8-4 in Region 6-AAA) stretched out their lead to 26 at one point in the fourth quarter, and Layson emptied the bench at that point. Even though the contest doesn’t improve the team’s placement in the Region 6-AAA standings, Layson is excited about the way his Jackets are surging.
“We are starting to peak at the right time, and I was proud with our effort tonight,” Layson said.
Dalton girls 63
Calhoun girls 49
Even though the Lady Jackets put up a good fight, the girls’ game finished as a 63-49 win for the Lady Catamounts.
The biggest story out of this game was a huge third quarter by the visitors. Calhoun (3-14, 2-9 in Region 6-AAA) had kept it close through two quarters, but the third period saw Dalton pull away as the Lady Catamounts outscored the home side 22-10. Dalton’s Lauren Parker scored 7 of her game-high 22 points in the third to help put the game ultimately out of reach. Calhoun head coach Kayla Ralston addressed the third quarter woes.
“We came out a little flat after halftime, but also Dalton was on fire,” Ralston said. “They couldn’t miss, so that really hurt us. We got a little momentum back towards the end of the third, but they couldn’t miss.”
Both teams entered the game looking crisp and ready to play, as both teams traded blows. Ashlyn Brzozoski paced the hometown Lady Yellow Jackets with six points (of her team-high 12 in the game) in the period, and Dora Moore added four. Dalton (13-8) was able to keep up thanks to Kelsey Schneller’s six points in the quarter.
The second quarter was much of the same, as Dalton took a slight 29-23 lead going into the locker room. Lyndi Rae Davis scored 5 points to lead the Jackets in the period, and Railey Greeson added four more.
Then, the big aforementioned third quarter for Dalton happened, which put the game out of reach. The Lady Jackets were able to keep up with the Lady Catamounts scoring-wise in the fourth, but the third quarter deficit was too much to overcome.
Five different Lady Jackets found the scoresheet in the quarter, led by Malysha Winston’s five points, but the final score saw Dalton come out of Calhoun with a 63-49 victory.
Both Calhoun squads will take to the court once again on Tuesday to square off with Adairsville. The girls tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow right after. For coverage of those contests, pick up a copy of next Saturday’s Calhoun Times.
Gordon Central girls 59
Rockmart girls 75
After snagging perhaps its most impressive win this season on Model’s home court last week, the Gordon Central girls couldn’t quite keep pace with the now first-place Rockmart Lady Jackets in a 75-59 defeat on Friday.
Despite the final result on the scoreboard, the Lady Warriors (8-8, 6-4 in Region 7-AA) put together a quicker than the opposition, tallying 21 opening-quarter point, compared for 16 for Rockmart. However, the modest first quarter lit a fire for the Lady Jackets offensively and defensively, who netted 23 points in the second period and held Gordon Central to just seven.
The Lady Warriors bounced back with 13 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth, but Rockmart extended its lead and locked in the win with 20 points in the final eight minutes.
On the stat sheet, the Lady Warriors enjoyed impressive contributions from guard duo Mercedes Coleman, who notched 23 points, and Cara Crump, who tacked on 15. Other top scorers for Gordon Central included Leila Culberson, who added eight points, and Jocelyn Gutierrez, who added six points.
Gordon Central will be back in action on Tuesday, as it welcomes Chattooga at 6:00 p.m. at home.
Haralson County boys 25
Sonoraville boys 57
The Sonoraville boys transformed a scorching start into an easy Region 6-AAA win on its home court last Friday, coasting past the Haralson County Rebels 57-27.
The Phoenix (9-11, 7-5 in Region 6-AAA) seized control of the momentum from the opening whistle in this one, scoring 18 first quarter points and holding the Rebels to just four points in eight minutes.
Things didn’t improve for Haralson County in the second quarter, as Sonoraville’s defensive pressure yielded only three addition points in the period. The contest was basically decided headed into the halftime break, as the Phoenix lead had grown to 33-7.
The Rebels showed signs of life in the third period by scoring 11 points, but Sonoraville maintained its scoring pace, submitting 27 more points in the second half to ensure the victory.
Leading the way for the Phoenix was Marshall Overboe, who finished with nine points. Also chipping in to the winning effort was Coco Foster and Chris Rush, who each had nine points, and Wes McCormick and Garrett Overboe, who added eight points.
Haralson County girls 34
Sonoraville girls 72
The Lady Phoenix additionally took care of business against its Region 6-AAA foe in earlier action at the Furnace on Friday, dominating Haralson County 72-34 in a contest that never seemed particularly close at any point.
Sonoraville (15-6, 9-3 in Region 6-AAA) was boosted by a pair of huge scoring performances from Maliyah Parks and Abby Chambers, who finished with 18 points each. Also pitching in with impactful individual performances was Alexa Geary, who finished with 13 points, and Lindsay Bowman with eight points.
The Lady Phoenix opened up the game early, distancing itself 28-10 by the end of the first quarter. The team kept its foot on the gas in the ensuing quarter, leading 41-22 at the half. Sonoraville kept expanding its advantage, earning a 57-28 in the third quarter.
The Sonoraville girls and boys will face off with Coahulla Creek on Tuesday evening on the road.