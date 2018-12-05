In the first of the games featuring the varsity basketball squads of Model and Gordon Central, the Lady Warriors sought to get their second region win of the year against the Lady Blue Devils in Calhoun. After a back-and-forth game, the visitors pulled away at the end and defeated Gordon Central 59-49.
The Lady Warriors (2-3, 1-2) came out strong to start the game. Mercedes Coleman was the big highlight for the Lady Warriors on the night. She led both teams in scoring with 24 points in the game. She paced Gordon Central in first quarter scoring as well with five.
Gordon Central head coach Matt Swanson was pleased with the play of Coleman.
“Mercedes Coleman is the best player in this region,” Swanson said. “She’s a winner and competitor. I need to rest her more. She is worn out by the end of the game.”
The Lady Warriors had a five-point lead (13-8) going into the second quarter and extended their lead to eight (26-17) at halftime. Four different players found the back of the basket led by Cara Crump with five.
The third quarter saw the Lady Blue Devils creep back into the game. They outscored Gordon Central 22-12 to take a 39-38 lead at the end of the period. Montana Moats paced the visitors with eight points that included two three-pointers.
Model (3-3, 2-0) further extended its lead in the fourth quarter, as they took a 59-49 win back to Rome as the buzzer sounded. Swanson gave his overall thoughts of the game.
“I thought we came out and played great in the first half,” Swanson said. “In the second half, they made some adjustments at halftime, and we didn’t do a good job making the adjustments with them. I’ll take the blame on that one. A big part of the game was when Cara Crump picked up her fourth foul, and I had to sit her.”
In the boys’ game, the hometown Warriors came into the game seeking their first win of the season against Model. Unfortunately for Gordon Central, Model had different plans, as the visitors won 55-29.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 2-0) came out on the front foot, as they dominated in the first quarter. Jabari Burge had a huge quarter for Model, as he scored eight of his ten points in the game during the opening period. The big man made his physical presence known as he blocked several shots throughout the game.
Burge and the rest of the Model team were dominant on defense in the first period, as they held the home team scoreless. Gordon Central brushed off the slow start in the second quarter as they began cutting into Model’s 11-0 lead and were down by just eight points (19-11) at halftime. Dawson Lackey led the Warriors in scoring with six.
The third quarter saw Model run away with the game. The Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 24-6 in the period thanks to the offensive outburst of Model’s Jared Bomer. Bomer led both teams with a game-high 19 points on night and scored 11 of those points in the third.
With the game not in doubt in the fourth quarter, both teams put in their backups and let them get valuable experience. Five different Warrior players found the scoresheet in the quarter led by Zach Sisson with four. However, Model ended up winning the game 55-29.
Warriors’ head coach Derrick Broome was discouraged after the game, but he knows his team has just got to go back to work and continue to fight.
“We just got to keep fighting,” Broome said. “You got to play for the person next to you and not just you. You got to play for the 12 or 13 (other) guys on this team and continue battling.”
Both the Warriors and the Lady Warriors will be back in action on Saturday as Gilmer High School will make the trip to Calhoun.