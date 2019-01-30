It was a night of jubilation, celebration and domination for the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix, who soundly defeated the Murray County Lady Indians 63-29 on Tuesday and recognized its decorated group of upperclassmen in a ceremony afterwards.
The Lady Phoenix (16-8, 10-5 in Region 6-AAA) leaned on a tried and true strategy to snatch the momentum from the opening whistle, utilizing the post-move prowess and strength advantage of Maliyah Parks, who had 16 first-half points and 24 by the end of the contest, to open the game on an 11-4 run and maintain a 18-6 lead after one quarter.
“It’s senior night, so there’s a lot of emotion, and you hope that works in your favor,” Sonoraville head coach Stephanie Caudell said. “So we had to avoid getting overhyped, and I think everything went right in that first half. They didn’t have anyone that could truly match up with Maliyah (Parks), and when that’s the case, we have to go to her early and often.”
Sonoraville would keep applying pressure of the offensive and defensive variety in the second quarter, holding the Lady Indians (9-14, 6-8 in Region 6-AAA) to just three points scored in the period until the 24 second mark before halftime. The Lady Phoenix quickly transitioned its defense into offense, helped along by the long-range shooting of Abby Chambers, wh knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter and four overall to finish with 12 points. Sonoraville topped its first quarter output by tacking on 19 points of its own to widen the scoring gap to 37-11 at the half.
“The three-pointers are always a huge factor for us,” Caudell said. “When we play well, those shots are definitely part of the equation. When we struggle, we can trace that back to not making those shots. So I was glad to see Abby (Chambers) add a few of those tonight.”
Murray County put up its sturdiest resistance in the third quarter, but the Lady Phoenix made sure to put the contest out of reach by adding 14 more points, with an additional 10 points in the final eight minutes. Sonoraville was boosted late in the game by Grace Darnell, who put together 11 second-half points to secure the win.
After the final buzzer, and before the start of the boys game, Sonoraville’s coaches, faculty and fans all took time to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments, memories and future goals of the team’s seniors. For the Sonoraville girls, Darnell, Avery Hamilton, Emma Garland (who got the start, subbed in the fourth and attempted one last shot despite being sidelined after a severe knee injury earlier in the season in what was perhaps the night’s most emotional moment), and Griffin Holden were all honored.
“It’s not the end of the season yet, but tonight is bittersweet,” Caudell said. “But I’m happy we get to celebrate them and what they have meant to the program. Avery (Hamilton) and Griffin (Holden) just re-joined us this year and immediately contributed, Emma (Garland) was injured early, but it was her goal to get on the court one more time, which she did tonight. And of course, Grace (Darnell) has been a huge factor and leader for us. I’ll miss all of them.”
Murray County boys 54
Sonoraville boys 51
After the dust had settled from the Senior Night festivities, the boys portion of the evening was much more intensely and tightly contested, with the Phoenix coming up just short at 54-51 after a late Murray County surge.
It was a tumultuous and back-and-forth first quarter, with Sonoraville (9-14, 7-8 in Region 6-AAA) opening the contest on an 11-5 run before the Indians (11-12, 6-8 in Region 6-AAA) knotted the score at 11-11. The first quarter concluded with the Phoenix clinging to a slim 12-11 advantage.
Sonoraville actually seemed to break the contest open in the second period. Propelled by 20 first-half points from Chris Rush, the Phoenix embarked on a 15-5 midway through the period and expanded its lead to 32-23 heading into the locker room.
“Chris (Rush) played extremely well, and I think it was one of his most complete games,” Sonoraville head coach Brent Mashburn said. “They just adjusted and found a way to slow him down in the second half. I’m glad he was able to perform so well on his Senior Night, and we’ll need more of that if we want to extend our season..”
However, the scoring pace halted for Sonoraville in the second half, as Murray County made the proper adjustments and held the Phoenix to just five points in the quarter. The Indians added 12 of its own to snag a 38-37 lead heading into a dramatic final quarter.
The fourth quarter proved to be a frenzied eight minutes, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Near the one-minute mark remaining in the contest and score 47-46 in Murray County’s favor, Bronson Bowen netted a three-pointer for the Indians to push the score to 50-46. The Phoenix wouldn’t go away quietly though, as Seth Harkins swished his own three-pointer to shave the margin to one point with 50 seconds left.
After two free-throws from Haden Newport to push the deficit to 52-49, Marshall Overboe chipped in a field goal to keep things interesting for Sonoraville. However, Newport remained clutch for the Indians, nailing another pair of free-throws to put the game away.
“It’s a little cliché, but sometimes a game comes down to who wants it more, and Murray County definitely wanted it more towards the end of the game tonight,” Mashburn said. “We just have to be tougher mentally and physically, and we have to finish games.”
During the Senior Night festivities, the Phoenix honored the esteemed and established group of Rush, Coco Foster, Wes McCormick, Seth Harkins, Garrett Overboe and Landon Jones.
“Great group of kids, and they were each a pleasure to coach and fun to work with at practice everyday,” Mashburn said. “I look forward to finishing the season strong.”