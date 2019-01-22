With an experienced group of skilled, veteran players, the Gordon Central Lady Warriors set out to become a bigger factor in Region 7-AA this season. The team further established itself as just that, withstanding a comeback and earning an impactful, tightly-contested 66-65 victory over the first-place Model Lady Blue Devils on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors (8-7, 6-3 in Region 7-AA) defense was sturdy early, limiting the normally potent Lady Blue Devils (13-6, 7-2 in Region 7-AA) to just seven first-quarter points while the Lady Warriors jumped ahead with 14 of its own.
The scoring pace picked up in the second quarter, with Model scoring 14 points to significantly narrow the margin. The Lady Warriors kept the opposition at a distance, however, putting forth 16 additional points in order to maintain a 30-21 lead at the halftime break.
Like all quality teams, the Lady Blue Devils wouldn’t go away quietly. Model more than doubled its score in the third quarter, notching 27 points. The Lady Warriors were able to weather the storm, scoring 20 points to cling to a 50-48 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The two teams were almost identical in scoring in the final period, with Model heating up from the field and adding another 17 points. The Lady Warriors stayed determined, nearly matching he Lady Blue Devils with 16 points to snag the impressive victory.
“It felt great defeating such a quality team, because we all know how great of a program that Model is,” Gordon Central head coach Matthew Swanson said. “I think the keys to the game were getting of to such a great offensive and defensive start out of the gate, and obviously handling the huge comeback that they put together in the second half. I was proud of the girls and the way they were able to stay composed.”
In what’s become quite the trend for the Lady Warriors, the team was led by the stellar guard play of Mercedes Coleman and Cara Crump, who scored 23 points and 21 points, respectively. Other standout offensive performances included 10 points from Tayla Gunn and four from Cheyenne Temple, who were also both huge factors in the rebounding department for Gordon Central.
“Obviously, Mercedes (Coleman) and Cara (Crump) are phenomenal players, and we have been counting on them all season,” Swanson said. “We have almost come to expect those two to perform at such a high level. But it was Tayla (Gunn) and Cheyenne (Temple) who also really impressed me tonight with their ability to control the paint. They were huge for us.”
The Lady Blue Devils received 24 points from both Madison Harper and Madison Moats.
Gordon Central is set to square off against Rockmart on the road on Friday night. The team currently sets in third place in the region standings after the win.
“I’m just encouraging them to take it game by game,” Swanson said. “I like to look at the season in two halves. In the first half, we were 3-4, in the second, we are currently 2-0. So I hope we are able to keep the momentum rolling as the tournament gets closer.”